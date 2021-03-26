Claflin softball returns to action at Winston-Salem State

The Claflin University softball team will return action this Friday, Mar. 26, when they travel to Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) for a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) doubleheader.

The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. followed by the second game at approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion.

Claflin opened the 2021 season with four wins over Fayetteville State University. The Lady Panthers defeated the Broncos 8-7 and 9-4 at home and 9-0 and 7-3 in Fayetteville State.

Sophomore Jaelyn Jackson hit .636 with seven hits and 11 RBIs in the four games. Marion Goins had a productive four games, also finishing with seven hits, including two home runs for a .500 average.

As a team, the Lady Panthers finished their opening weekend with a .365 batting average, 42 hits, four home runs, 33 runs, and 32 RBIs.

WSSU also enters the doubleheader undefeated at 4-0. The Rams defeated Elizabeth City State over the opening weekend. WSSU scored 55 runs and allowed just nine runs by the Vikings.

The Rams finished the four games with a .558 batting average and .600 on-base percentage with four home runs.

Claflin will host WSSU on Sunday, Mar. 28 in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at the North Road Complex.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0