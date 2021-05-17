CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers to face West Chester in opening round of regionals

“This is truly an exciting time for Claflin University Athletics," said Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal. "I am pleased with the accomplishment of this year‘s team. With the commitment of the entire athletic department, we now have a chance to compete for a National Championship.”

Claflin, who will enter the tournament with only nine games under its belt, will take an 8-1 record into the Regionals. West Chester brings a 30-14 record into the Regionals.

The Lady Panthers bring the least number of games into the tournament, but Kinard is confident in his team’s play.

“The number of games we played isn’t as much of a concern as our month layoff since we’ve last played,” said Kinard. “But after that first pitch, we will settle in and be ready to go. This group has the experience and knows what it takes to win at the highest of level.”

If Claflin wins its opening game they will face the No. 2 seeded Shepard University, who received an opening-round bye, at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. If the Lady Panthers falls in its opening game, they will face the loser of the East Stroudsburg (No. 4) and West Liberty (No. 5) contest at 3 p.m. Wednesday (May 19).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0