CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers picked first in CIAA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With the 2022 softball season right around the corner, expectations are already high for the Claflin Lady Panthers softball team as they were picked to finish first in the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Preseason Predicted Order of Finish.

The Lady Panthers earned the preseason ranking after posting an 8-3 overall record during the 2021 season. The record included the team going 8-1 in CIAA play. Thanks to their effort, the Lady Panthers earned a spot in the 2021 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament, the first in school history.

In the last full season of conference play, the Lady Panthers won the CIAA Southern Division with an 18-0 CIAA record and a 38-19 overall record. The team finished as the runners-up in the 2019 CIAA Championship game.

2022 CIAA Softball Preseason Predicted Order of Finish

1. Claflin; t2. Elizabeth City State; t2. Fayetteville State; 4. Bowie State; 5. Winston-Salem State; 6. Johnson C. Smith; 7. Lincoln (Pa.); 8. Shaw; 9. Virginia State; 10. Virginia Union; 11. Saint Augustine's; 12. Livingstone

Southern Division: 1. Claflin; 2. Fayetteville State; 3. Winston-Salem State;

4. Johnson C. Smith; 5. Saint Augustine's; 6. Livingstone

Northern Division: 1. Elizabeth City State; 2. Bowie State; 3. Lincoln (Pa.); 4. Shaw; 5. Virginia State 6. Virginia Union

