CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Lady Panthers eliminated from NCAA regional

Jackson, who was the losing pitcher of record, had two hits with one RBI. Howze scored the lone run of game two.

In the opening game, Claflin got on the scoreboard first as Kadaisa Damon, who reached via an error, scored off Sametra Duck's sacrifice fly with one out in the top of the first.

The Lady Panthers tacked on its second run in the top of the third as Ashley Thomas scored after reaching base off a fielding error by the shortstop.

West Chester’s offense came to life in its half of the third, putting up three runs off four hits and one Claflin error to take a 3-2 lead heading into the fourth.

The Golden Rams picked up two more runs in the fourth to take a three-run lead, 5-2, heading into the sixth inning.

Jackson led off the sixth inning with a single to left field and advanced to third on an errant throw from the catcher that got past the first baseman. Jackson subsequently scored the Lady Panthers' third run of the game off a single to left field by Chaston Huntly. Janell Brown grounded out to the shortstop to end the inning.

The Golden Rams added four runs in the sixth inning to take a 10-3 lead into the final innings.