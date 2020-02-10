The Claflin University softball team dropped a doubleheader on the road to USC Aiken on Saturday and defeated Anderson University on Sunday at home to go 2-2 over the weekend.
With the weekend split, the Lady Panthers' record goes to 3-5 on the season.
The doubleheader win also gives head coach James “Marty” Kinard his 100th career win as the head coach of the program.
In the opening game on Saturday, the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 4-2 lead after five complete behind the stellar pitching of Bre’Zhay Chambers. Chambers surrendered the ball in the top of the sixth, giving up only two runs, one earned, with six strikeouts against 20 batters faced.
After holding Claflin scoreless in the top of the sixth, the Pacers used four hits to score two runs in their half of the inning to tie the game at 4-all.
The USC Aiken defense held the Lady Panthers scoreless in the top of the seventh and scored the winning run of a single to left field in the bottom of the inning, defeating Claflin 5-4.
Shaniya Thomas, who came in for the final two innings, allowed three runs and six hits for the loss.
Game two of the contest belonged to USC Aiken as the Pacers used nine hits and three Lady Panthers' errors in the 9-1 victory. Jaelyn Jackson went 4.2 innings allowing all nine runs (4 earned) in the loss.
Claflin was able to recover on Sunday, sweeping Anderson in a doubleheader, 2-1 and 7-6. In both games, the Lady Panthers came from behind to win.
With two outs in the top of the third of the opening game, Meghan Majeski singled up the middle and scored on a Kayson Boatner double to give Anderson a 1-0 lead.
The lead did not last long as Kadasia Damon tripled to right center to lead off the Lady Panthers' half of the inning. Damon then scored on a fielding error by the Trojans' second baseman to tie the game at 1-all. Ashley Thomas scored Claflin's second run off a sacrifice fly by Sametra Duck. Thomas reached on the error that scored Damon.
Neither team could cross the plate the rest of the way for the 2-1 final. Chambers had another outstanding outing, going all seven innings, giving up just four hits with the one unearned run and nine strikeouts.
Game two was back and forth all the way and came down to the final out of the game.
Anderson jumped out first with three runs in the opening inning. Claflin put up two runs in the second and another two in the third to take a 4-3 lead.
After Anderson tied the game in the top of the fourth, the Lady Panthers held the Trojans scoreless over the next two innings while putting up one run in each of the fifth and six to take 6-4 lead heading into the final inning.
Anderson put up two runs off three hits in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 6-6.
The Lady Panthers remained resilient in their final at bat. With two outs and a 1-2 count in the bottom of the seventh, Chaston Huntly hit a walk-off home run, her second home run of the game, to secure the win for Claflin. Huntly had previously homered in the fifth.
Jackson came on in relief to pitch four innings, allowing just two runs, both earned, to pick up the win.
Claflin will return to the field this Friday when the Lady Panthers host the University of Charleston (W. Va.). First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at the North Road Complex in Orangeburg.
