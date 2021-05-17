CLAFLIN SOFTBALL: Claflin gets 2nd-ever bid to softball regionals

For the second time in school history, the Claflin University softball team will make an appearance in the NCAA Division II Softball Championships Regional Round.
In 2017, the Lady Panthers won the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Tournament to earn the automatic berth into the NCAA Division II South Regionals.
The 2021 rendition of Claflin softball will make an appearance in the NCAA Division II Softball Championship Atlantic Regionals. The Lady Panthers will enter the Atlantic Regionals as the No. 6 seed and will face the No. 3 seed West Chester at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, in the opening round.
The six-team regional rounds of the double-elimination tournament will run Wednesday-Saturday, May 19-22, nd will be contested at North Campus Field in Kutztown, Pa.
Claflin received the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) automatic bid into the tournament. The CIAA, which did not host a softball championship this season, used a special format in determining which team received the conference’s automatic bid.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to play West Chester. When you think of the Atlantic region and its history, West Chester is one of the teams that come to mind,” head coach James “Marty” Kinard said. “They have played well as of late, winning the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Tournament Championship and doing a lot of things on the offensive side of the ball that can create problems. But come Wednesday, we will be prepared for them.”
“This is truly an exciting time for Claflin University Athletics," Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal said. "I am pleased with the accomplishment of this year‘s team. With the commitment of the entire athletic department, we now have a chance to compete for a national championship.”
Claflin, who will enter the tournament with only nine games under its belt, will take an 8-1 record into the regionals. West Chester brings a 30-14 record into the regionals.
The Lady Panthers bring the least number of games into the tournament, but Kinard is confident in his team’s play.
“The number of games we played isn’t as much of a concern as our month layoff since we’ve last played,” Kinard said. “But after that first pitch, we will settle in and be ready to go. This group has the experience and knows what it takes to win at the highest of level.”
If Claflin wins its opening game, the Lady Panthers will face No. 2-seeded Shepard University, who received an opening-round bye, at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. If the Lady Panthers fall in their opening game, they will face the loser of the East Stroudsburg (No. 4) and West Liberty (No. 5) contest at 3 p.m. Wednesday (May 19).