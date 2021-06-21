Claflin plans PAWS UP Golf Classic

The Claflin University Athletic Department will host its inaugural PAWS UP Golf Classic on Friday, July 9, at Lake Marion Golf Course at 9069 Highway 6, Santee.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $125 for individual players and $500 for teams of four players.

PAWS UP and the Orange and Maroon Athletic Support Association (OMASA) are coordinating the golf tournament, which is a fundraiser for Claflin scholar-athletes. Proceeds will also support initiatives that are critical to Claflin becoming a perennial nationally ranked program in NCAA Division II that consistently competes for championships in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

The CU Athletic Department is also committed to recruiting and retaining exceptional scholar-athletes who will continue the program’s proud legacy of achievement in academics and athletics. The fundraising goal for the PAWS UP Golf Classic is $50,000.

According to its website, “Lake Marion Golf Course features fantastic Miniverde greens that are in perfect shape all year long. The golf course will challenge you with pine tree-lined fairways, bordering lakes and 47 sand bunkers.” Lake Marion Golf Course also has the area’s largest golf pro shop, a lighted driving range and golf instructions by PGA professionals.