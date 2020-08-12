CLAFLIN NOTEBOOK

McKie to represent CIAA for NCAA WOTY Award
Former Claflin University track and field standout Faith McKie has been selected to represent the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) for the NCAA Women of the Year (WOTY) Award. McKie is one-of-two student-athletes chosen from nine CIAA nominees.
From a program-record pool of 605 school nominees, 161 college athletes have been named conference-level nominees for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The nominees represent student-athletes from 21 different sports, spanning all three NCAA divisions. Of those nominated, 59 nominees competed in Division I, 39 in Division II and 63 in Division III.
The NCAA Woman of the Year program is rooted in Title IX and has recognized graduating female college athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership since its inception in 1991.
"We couldn’t be prouder of Faith, she has represented Claflin University and the CIAA with dignity,” Tony O'Neal, Claflin's athletics director said. "It’s wonderful that she is continually recognized for her leadership and academic successes."
McKie a former hurdler/sprinter for the Lady Panthers, from Columbia, was crowned Miss CIAA 2020 and Miss Claflin University 2019-2020. She was recently named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and has been nominated for the NCAA Today's Top-10 Award which recognizes former student-athletes for the successes in their respective sports, in the classroom and in the community.
A 2020 summa cum laude graduate with a degree in Sports Management and minors in Spanish and Business Administration, McKie was the 2020 CIAA indoor track and field silver medalist in the pentathlon.
During her quest for Miss CIAA 2020, McKie received the highest online popular vote out of all 12 contestants, giving her the honor of having $2,000 donated in her name to the Harvest Hope Food Bank in in her school's local community by the Food Lion Feeds program.
In 2019, she was a grand prize winner of the CIAA Essay Contest presented by Coca-Cola Consolidated and Food Lion, earning her a $5,000 scholarship.
In the spring of 2020, McKie presented a one-time academic scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Claflin.
McKie was a member of several clubs and organizations while at Claflin, including the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College, Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society, Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society, the Honors Council, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, A. Bevy Collegiate Group and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
She was also selected as an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Leadership Fellow which selects one of its members for a prestigious program where the undergraduate member undergoes educational and professional leadership development.
The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will now choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division — from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in September. From there, the selection committee will narrow the pool to three finalists from each division. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2020 Woman of the Year from the nine finalists.
The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, and the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named this fall.
Claflin tabs Perkins as head athletic trainer
Courtney Perkins has been tabbed the head athletic trainer for Claflin University. Perkins served as one of the Panthers graduate assistants during the 2019-20 seasons.
A native of Marion County, S.C., Perkins earned her master’s degree in Advanced Athletic Training from the University of South Carolina this past May 2020.
“Courtney’s familiarity with the program is a huge plus, given the state that we are in,” said Tony O’Neal, Claflin athletics director. “She brings a skill set to Panthers athletics program that’s far more advanced than her years.”
Perkins earned her Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, with a concentration in athletic training, from the University of North Carolina in 2018.
As an undergraduate, she worked with the Tar Heel football, softball, tennis, volleyball, and track and field teams. Perkins continued to advance her skills as a graduate assistant at the University of South Carolina, working with the Gamecock track and field teams in her first year, before moving to Claflin for her second year.
Perkins is certified by the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) and is a member of the South Carolina Athletic Training Association. She is also a member of the South Carolina Coaches Association and a certified instructor in CPR.
Perkins is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Exercise Science from the University of South Carolina.
