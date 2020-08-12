CLAFLIN NOTEBOOK

The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will now choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division — from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in September. From there, the selection committee will narrow the pool to three finalists from each division. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2020 Woman of the Year from the nine finalists.

The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated, and the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named this fall.

Claflin tabs Perkins as head athletic trainer

Courtney Perkins has been tabbed the head athletic trainer for Claflin University. Perkins served as one of the Panthers graduate assistants during the 2019-20 seasons.

A native of Marion County, S.C., Perkins earned her master’s degree in Advanced Athletic Training from the University of South Carolina this past May 2020.

“Courtney’s familiarity with the program is a huge plus, given the state that we are in,” said Tony O’Neal, Claflin athletics director. “She brings a skill set to Panthers athletics program that’s far more advanced than her years.”