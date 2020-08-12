CLAFLIN NOTEBOOK: McKie to represent CIAA for NCAA WOTY Award

A 2020 summa cum laude graduate with a degree in Sports Management and minors in Spanish and Business Administration, McKie was the 2020 CIAA indoor track and field silver medalist in the pentathlon.

During her quest for Miss CIAA 2020, McKie received the highest online popular vote out of all 12 contestants, giving her the honor of having $2,000 donated in her name to the Harvest Hope Food Bank in in her school's local community by the Food Lion Feeds program.

In 2019, she was a grand prize winner of the CIAA Essay Contest presented by Coca-Cola Consolidated and Food Lion, earning her a $5,000 scholarship.

In the spring of 2020, McKie presented a one-time academic scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Claflin.

McKie was a member of several clubs and organizations while at Claflin, including the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College, Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society, Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society, the Honors Council, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, A. Bevy Collegiate Group and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

She was also selected as an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Leadership Fellow which selects one of its members for a prestigious program where the undergraduate member undergoes educational and professional leadership development.