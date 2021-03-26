Claflin men's and women's track and field to compete in the Weems Baskin

The Claflin University men's and women's track and field teams will travel to Columbia this Friday-Saturday, March 26-27, to participate in the Weems Baskin hosted by the University of South Carolina.

There will be no general fan admission for the Weems Baskin on Friday or Saturday.

In addition to Claflin, teams scheduled to compete includes Appalachian State, Benedict, Campbell, Charleston Southern, Coastal Carolina, Coppin State, Emmanuel College, Furman, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Limestone College, North Carolina A&T, North Greenville University, Presbyterian College, Savannah State, South Carolina State, Southern Wesleyan, The Citadel, Kentucky, Charlotte, Northern Colorado, Virginia Tech and Voorhees.

Action gets underway at 10 a.m. with the women's hammer in the field and the women's 400 meters on the track. Saturday events open with the women's discus at 10 am in the field and 11 am on the track with the 4x100 meter relay.

Both Panther teams will be looking to continue to improve on their opening outdoor meet last Saturday at the CIU Invitational. On the men's side, Matthew Rox jumped a personal best in the long, and Jaiden Henderson dropped just under a second off his previous 200-meter time.