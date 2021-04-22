Claflin inducts 23 into athletic honor society

For the second year in a row, the Claflin University Department of Athletics conducted its Chi Alpha Sigma (ΧΑΣ) National College Athlete Honor Society (NCAHS) Induction Ceremony virtually.
Twenty-three student-athletes were inducted into the Dr. Timothy J. Autry Theta Chapter of ΧΑΣ on Wednesday in a Zoom ceremony.
This is the second-largest class in Claflin's history. The largest class, 24, was inducted in 2018. The charter class of the Claflin University chapter was inducted in 2015 and consisted of 14 student-athletes. Claflin is one of six institutions in South Carolina to have membership in ΧΑΣ.
The 2021 inductees are Kiara Belton (Women's Track & Field), Esther Chukwunwike (Women's Track & Field), Makaylen Crosby (Volleyball), Kadasia Damon (Softball), Gari Forehand (Women Track and Field), Donnell Frayer (Men's Basketball), Jada Garrick (Softball), Marion Goins (Softball), Anastasia Golson (Women's Track and Field), Camryn Hollis (Softball), Edzaviah Paul (Baseball), Breanna Price (Women's Basketball), Danyelle Riddick (Women's Basketball), Matthews Rox (Men's Track and Field), Kyra Shuler (Softball), Jayda Teasley (Women's Track and Field), Ashley Thomas (Softball), Shaniya Thomas (Softball), Shamar Thomas (Baseball), Tamia Valentine (Volleyball), LaCarlos Watlington (Men's Track and Field), Tavion Towers (Baseball), Nicholas Johnson (Baseball).
"To have the second-largest class inducted at Claflin speaks volumes about the hard work and dedication to academics of our student-athletes," Director of Athletics Tony O'Neal said in an earlier release.
Due to the nature of the induction ceremony, each student-athlete will receive an initiation pin and certificate of membership later.
The members of the Claflin University Chapter of XΑΣ represent 4 A's of NCAHS (Athletics, Academics, Achievement, and Attitude) and are comprised of student-athletes from baseball, men's and women's basketball, softball, men's and women's track, and field and volleyball teams.
XΑΣ was founded at DePauw University in Green Castle, Indiana, on May 17, 1996, as a student-athlete honor society for the recognition of high academic achievers and sport letter winners at the collegiate level.
XΑΣ recognizes students who are of good moral character and receive a varsity letter in their sport while maintaining a 3.4 or higher cumulative GPA by their junior or senior year and have been in residence at the institution for one year. The mission of the NCAHS is to bring honor and recognition to deserving student-athletes, their families, teams, athletic departments, and colleges in much the same way as Phi Beta Kappa honors academic achievement. The governing board of the XΑΣ represents all levels of competition in the NCAA.
The purpose of the organization is to encourage and reward high academic scholarship, recognize outstanding academic achievement, encourage good citizenship, moral character, friendship, and mentor and provide leadership to other student-athletes.
The official motto of the society is "Excellence in Athletics and Academics" and there are more than 284 chapters in 41 states and the District of Columbia.