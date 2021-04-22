Claflin inducts 23 into athletic honor society

"To have the second-largest class inducted at Claflin speaks volumes about the hard work and dedication to academics of our student-athletes," Director of Athletics Tony O'Neal said in an earlier release.

Due to the nature of the induction ceremony, each student-athlete will receive an initiation pin and certificate of membership later.

The members of the Claflin University Chapter of XΑΣ represent 4 A's of NCAHS (Athletics, Academics, Achievement, and Attitude) and are comprised of student-athletes from baseball, men's and women's basketball, softball, men's and women's track, and field and volleyball teams.

XΑΣ was founded at DePauw University in Green Castle, Indiana, on May 17, 1996, as a student-athlete honor society for the recognition of high academic achievers and sport letter winners at the collegiate level.