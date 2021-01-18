Claflin coach picked for executive program

O’Neal said, “The Success Culture Master Leadership Training Course is a great opportunity for Coach Jackson in his aspirations to one day be on the administrative side of intercollegiate athletics.”

Jackson is completing his seventh season as the head men’s basketball coach at Claflin. He joined the staff in 2013 after serving as the men’s top assistant at Shaw University.

Jackson’s teams have made improvements in each of his previous six seasons. After winning just 10 games in his first season, his teams have won 16-plus games in each of the next five campaigns.

In only the second season (2019-20) in the CIAA, Jackson led his team to the semifinals of the CIAA Basketball Tournament. His team finished the 2019-20 campaign one game under .500 (15-16) with a conference record one game over .500 at 9-8. In the team’s first season (2018-19) in the conference, the Panthers finished with a 13-14 overall record and was third in the CIAA Southern Division with a conference mark of 9-9.