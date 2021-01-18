Claflin coach picked for executive program

Ricky Jackson Selected for NCCAP Success Culture Master Leadership Course
Claflin University head men’s basketball coach Dr. Ricky Jackson was selected to participate in the National Certification Council for Activity Professionals Success Culture Master Leadership Class. The class will run through Feb. 11.
The month-long class will prepare its participants to think, act and perform as an executive and will include content and hands-on experience. It is further designed to elevate the leadership profile of its participants as well as prepare them for the current job market in athletic administration.
The core topics include creating a culture of success and building a culture of accountability.
“Let me begin by thanking the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams for providing me with this opportunity, as well as Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack and Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal for supporting my participation in the Success Culture Master Leadership Training Course,” Jackson said.
“I see this as an opportunity to continue to evolve as an efficient and productive leader as I work towards the mark of transitioning into athletic administration at the conclusion of my coaching career. It will also introduce me to steps on how to continue building a successful culture of accountability as an athletic director.”
O’Neal said, “The Success Culture Master Leadership Training Course is a great opportunity for Coach Jackson in his aspirations to one day be on the administrative side of intercollegiate athletics.”
Jackson is completing his seventh season as the head men’s basketball coach at Claflin. He joined the staff in 2013 after serving as the men’s top assistant at Shaw University.
Jackson’s teams have made improvements in each of his previous six seasons. After winning just 10 games in his first season, his teams have won 16-plus games in each of the next five campaigns.
In only the second season (2019-20) in the CIAA, Jackson led his team to the semifinals of the CIAA Basketball Tournament. His team finished the 2019-20 campaign one game under .500 (15-16) with a conference record one game over .500 at 9-8. In the team’s first season (2018-19) in the conference, the Panthers finished with a 13-14 overall record and was third in the CIAA Southern Division with a conference mark of 9-9.
During 2017-18 campaign, Jackson led his team to a program best 26-7, the most since Claflin moved to the NCAA Division II ranks. The 2018 Panthers also won the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) tournament title, obtaining the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Regionals. The team went on to post a win in the program’s second NCAA Regional game, and the first in nine years.
In the 2016-17 campaign, Jackson’s team won 17 games and a share of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference East Division title and in the 2015-16 season, his team was in the mix for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference East Division title, tying Morehouse for second place in the division, just one game behind divisional champion Benedict. His 2015-16 team also reached the semifinal round of the SIAC Tournament, which was the first time since the 2009-10 season for the program.
During his tenure at Claflin, Jackson has coached two CIAA all-tournament selectees, an SIAC Defensive Player of the Year, along with several SIAC first, and second team members as well as all-tournament selectees.
Jackson’s selection to the Master Leadership Course provided an opportunity to get a broader insight on why he decided to make the transition to the administrative side upon completion of his coaching career.
Question: What made you want to venture into athletic administration?
- There are several different reasons. First the relationship between athletics and specially academics is a continuous process that has challenges. I believe that I have a very clear understanding of both academics and athletics and how they can, and should coexist in the same space.
- Secondly, throughout my career, I have witnessed some of the struggles that coaches encounter at institutions with limited resources. I want to be able to work to provide coaches with the resources they need to win and advance their careers.
- Finally, my desire is developing an environment where student-athletes can compete in every sport at a high level and enjoy their experiences because we have provided them with resources to maximize their potential athletically, academically, and socially.
Question: How much longer do you envision remaining on the sidelines?
- God has blessed me and granted favor to have had a successful coaching career up to this point beyond what I could have ever imagined or dreamed of and I am most humble and thankful for the blessings that have been granted to me. Prayerfully, Claflin will win its first CIAA Championship here in the near future, and I mean near and go on to compete for a National Championship. If it is not in GOD's plan, he will for sure direct me in the path. He orders for me to go and I will be obedient and move as he directs me.
Jackson received his undergraduate degree from Virginia Union in Richmond, Va. and a master’s degree in Human Services Administration from Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. In November 2019, he earned his Doctor of Education (Sports Management) from Northcentral University in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Outside of basketball, Jackson enjoys cooking and spending quality time with his family.