After a senior day loss this past week, the Claflin men’s basketball team rebounded with a Saturday win and heads into the CIAA tournament among the favorites.

Coach Brion Dunlap said he was looking for his guys to get back into their stride after taking a 71-61 loss at the hands of Fayetteville State at home on Wednesday.

"We just want to try to end on a good note and have some confidence as positivity going to the tournament," Dunlap said.

Claflin finished the regular season with a 75-67 victory over Johnson C. Smith Saturday in Charlotte.

Claflin is19-6 overall and 10-6 in CIAA play. The CIAA tournament begins Tuesday.

The Saturday win snapped a two-game losing skid.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's game, Dunlap said, “... Hats off to the opponents that we played. They had a part to play in that but we have to make sure that we secure the defensive glass, man up the paint and execute better," Dunlap said.

Not allowing offensive rebounds is something that Dunlap wants to focus on with his team. In their loss against Fayetteville State, the Rams had 18 offensive rebounds to Claflin’s eight.

"They took it to us, they really hurt us on the offensive glass. They got multiple opportunities and they took advantage of that," Dunlap said.

"They got too many second and third opportunities ... and you're not going to be good things when you get extra possessions against you," Dunlap said.

The Panthers are looking at themselves knowing they have the potential for a deep postseason run.

“The record has been attributed to their work and what they put in and how we performed when we played up to our capabilities,” Dunlap said.

“We got to try to get back to that. We got to try to get back to finding a way of playing to the level and the standard that we had set for ourselves," Dunlap said.

The CIAA men’s tournament in Baltimore opens Tuesday. Fourth-seeded Claflin begins play on Wednesday at 8 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday's 12:30 p.m. game pitting Winston-Salem State and St. Augustine's. The Wednesday winner advances to the semifinals on Friday and a likely matchup with top-seeded Virginia Union.

The Lady Panthers, seeded 11th, take on sixth-seeded Shaw at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The winner moves to the quarterfinals to face Winston-Salem State at noon Thursday.