Claflin baseball, softball games postponed

Weather forces postponement

of CIAA/SIAC Softball Challenge

Due to the inclement weather throughout the week, this weekend’s CIAA/SIAC Challenge in Sumter has been postponed.

The tournament which was scheduled to run from Friday-Sunday, Feb. 21-23 at Patriot Point in Sumter will now be played on Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 22-23, at Palmetto Park which is also located in Sumter.

The Claflin Lady Panthers were scheduled to play Tuskegee University and Kentucky State University on Friday, Savannah State on Saturday (Feb. 22) and Miles College and Benedict College on Sunday (Feb. 23).

A new schedule of games has not been determined.

Weather has not been kind to the Claflin softball program, forcing cancellations or postponements of the last nine contests for the Lady Panthers.

Claflin last saw action on Friday, Feb. 14 against University of Charleston.

Winter weather forces Claflin

baseball series schedule change