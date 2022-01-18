Claflin baseball opens practice for 2022 season

Despite the cooler temperatures, baseball is back in Orangeburg as Claflin gathered at Mirmow Field Tuesday to open practice for the 2022 season.

Head coach James Randall said it means the world to him and his players after COVID-19 precautions caused Claflin to lose its 2020 fall practice and limited the Panthers in the 2021 preseason.

“This year is a 100-percent turnaround,” Randall said. “Last year, we didn’t have a fall practice and only had two weeks before Opening Day. We had some injuries early in the season, but once we got into baseball shape, we started playing a little better down the stretch.”

Claflin finished last season 3-29, but Randall said the Panthers started to show promise and is excited about the future of the team.

“We had a good fall,” Randall said. “We brought in some kids that will hopefully make our lineup more productive. The depth of our lineup should be a plus this season, we have guys 1-through-9 that can swing the bat. We hope that brings some excitement.”

Claflin added Spartanburg Methodist College teammates Garrett Spires and Cam Mitchem. Spires appeared in seven games for SMC last season and had three hits and two RBI. Mitchem, who is expected to play third base, appeared in 10 games for SMC. He had seven hits including a home run and six RBI.

Along with Spires and Mitchem, Claflin added depth in freshmen signees Jelani Howard and Joshua Cooper. Randall said both players swing a good bat and play solid defense.

“If we play solid defense, not make errors to extend innings, I think that will be the key to our success,” Randall said.

Mackenzie Gay returns to the lineup after hitting .250 with three home runs and 13 RBI. Randall said Steve Joyner will return to anchor the outfield. Joyner hit .248 last season and led the Panthers with 11 stolen bases.

“We’ve waited all year for this,” Joyner said Tuesday. “Everyone is excited to be back out here. We had a bit of setback not having a fall season last year, but we’re not ones to make excuses. Having that time this year will help a lot, getting in extra work before the season. The biggest difference this year is the experience we have returning.”

Randall said he returns almost the entire pitching staff from last season.

“We have a few new faces,” Randall said. “We’re not going to overpower anybody. (Our staff) is going to battle, and they know if we pitch well, we can have success. I’m just ready to get these guys in playing shape and get them on the field. I think they’re ready to go.”

Makai Holloway returns after leading the staff with 37.2 innings pitched last season. He finished with a 0-6 record and had 15 strikeouts.

“I feel like this team’s chemistry is better than last year,” Holloway said. “After what we went through last year, it’s encouraging to see the team working hard. If we play hard as a team, that should make a big difference. The key is to throw strikes, hit the ball and make the easy outs.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0