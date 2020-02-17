Claflin baseball falls to Lander

For the second straight game, the Lander University Bearcats came from behind to defeat the Claflin University Panthers in a Peach Belt Conference baseball game, winning game two of the series 6-4 at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg on Saturday.

After neither team put up a run in the opening inning, Evan Harold led off the top of the second with a homerun to open the scoring.

The Panthers countered, scoring two runs in the bottom of inning. Tavion Towers and Eric McElveen both reached base via walk to start Claflin half of the inning, Steven Joyner stepped to the plate with one out and hit a 2 RBI single to left field to give the Panthers the lead.

Gereradric Dobbs singled to center field with two outs in the fifth and scored off a Nicholas Johnson single to left field to give Claflin a 3-1 lead.

After trailing 3-1 after five complete, Lander offense began chipping away. Harold led off the sixth inning with his second homerun of the game cut the deficit to one, 3-2.

The Bearcats scored one run in the seventh and three in the eighth to take a 6-3 lead heading into the final inning.