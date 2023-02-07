Kendall Phills stressed the message of leaving a legacy while speaking at the Claflin PAWS UP Boots and Blazers Brunch.

Phills, widow of former NBA player Bobby Phills, talked about the legacy her husband created for her and their family.

"My late husband, Bobby, left a wonderful legacy behind and I instill it into my children all the time. What’s going to be your mark in this thing called life? That's important to me," Phills said.

She talked about her struggles in leaving that legacy, and how it helps her to be charitable.

"Sometimes on this journey, you get discouraged, and it takes a lot out of you to continue to serve others. When I got that phone call to come (to Claflin), you just don't know what that did for me," Phills said.

A supporter of Claflin, she spoke about what the university and other HBCUs mean to her.

"I'm impressed with Claflin, It's an HBCU and I have a love for an HBCU because I went to HBCU Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. To see the love and support that they're showing, the Panthers are just awesome," Phills said. "Next year, I would love to support again, so you just let me know the time and the place and if I can't get here, I'll send my checkbook."

The Boots and Blazers Brunch is a PAWS UP fundraiser sponsored by the Claflin Athletics Department. PAWS UP is way for Claflin fans and alumni to support Panther athletics through donations and gifts.

Joining Phills as speakers for this year's event were Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt and Pearl Brownlee, widow of Claflin basketball coaching legend Nelson Brownlee.

Claflin Athletic Director Tony O’Neal showed his appreciation to each speaker.

"I’m so thankful and blessed that we had the support and a community to come out and take the opportunity to honor those three phenomenal women,” O’Neal said. “It takes a village to raise a child and all of our recipients definitely did that. Everybody in the room takes part in helping bring up our youth, and have a significant part in history. I think this speaks volumes, because we're doing something different. We're honoring the most powerful beings on this earth, women, for their accomplishments. The brunch is a huge success," O'Neal said.

This is the third year for the banquet. O’Neal and Claflin are looking to make it an annual event.

"It is now a part of our basketball schedule. We're going to lock this week in where our people will know and save the date. This is the time, this is the event, and we'll hope to continue to watch it grow," O'Neal said. "It's so important because it's telling our story."

Orangeburg Mayor and Claflin alum Michael C. Butler talked about the importance of the event, and what it means to the university.

"This is something that's expanding the school’s knowledge, something that's bringing the alumni together. It's also serving as a fundraiser and also recognizing the talent that Claflin has always had in the past and they have now,” Butler said.