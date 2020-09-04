CLAFLIN ATHLETICS: CIAA information directors achieve milestone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and its Sports Information Directors Association recently conducted their biennial election for officer positions, which produced historic results. Jolisa Williams of Shaw University and Romanda Noble-Watson of Claflin University were re-elected as president and secretary, respectively, while Oralia Washington of Johnson C. Smith University were voted in as the new vice president.

This marks the first time in CIAA history that its SIDA will have all women concurrently serving in each position, becoming the only Division II conference to feature such a distinction in the process. All three women will serve in their respective roles through the 2021-2022 athletic year.

Additionally, Williams, Noble-Watson, and Washington highlight three of the five women currently serving in the head sports information director role at CIAA member institutions, a total that also leads all Division II conferences.