Jackson out as Claflin hoops coach

Claflin announced Friday it has released men's basketball head coach Dr. Ricky Jackson after the Panthers finished the season with a 7-20 record.

Jackson was hired at Claflin prior to the 2013 season and won 10 games in his first year. He helped lead the Panthers in transition from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

In seven full seasons, Jackson led the Panthers to a 120-113 record.

Jackson's best season was 2017-18 when the Panthers went 26-7, winning the SIAC tournament and advancing to the NCAA Division II men's basketball regional. He won the school's first regional game in nearly nine seasons.

After winning 16-plus games his first five seasons, the Panthers were below .500 in 2018-19 and 2019-20. The Panthers did not play a 2021 season due to the COVID pandemic. Claflin finished with seven wins this past season and had a conference record of 6-10.

A spokesperson for Claflin said the athletic department will begin a nationwide search for a new coach immediately.

