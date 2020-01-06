RALEIGH, N.C. – Donnell Frayer, Jr. hit a three-pointer with 37 seconds left to lift Claflin University past Shaw University, 78-77, in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division men’s basketball game, Monday. Claflin will return to the hardwood at home for two games, Virginia Union University (Thursday) followed by Bowie State University (Saturday).
Both games will be played at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena).
The win gives Claflin its third straight and fifth in the last six outings, pushing the Panthers season record even at 7-7 and 4-2 against CIAA teams. The victory also kept Claflin perfect in the division at 4-0.
Frayer, Jr., who led Claflin in scoring with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, connected on the game-winning three-pointer off an assist from Brandon Davis. The three-point basket was Frayer, Jr. fourth of the game and 17th on the season.
Davis, who had 12 points and eight rebounds, added a free throw for the Panthers with 14 seconds left for the final score. Romero Hill also had 12 points for Claflin, while Jailen Williams and Noah Jenkins chipped in seven points apiece.
Shaw, now 4-9 on the season 1-5 in the CIAA and 0-3 in the division, was led by Nigel Martin with a game-high 19 points followed by DaVaughn Kelsie and Greyson Kelley at 18 points each.
In the opening half, the lead changed hands five times over the first six minutes, before Claflin went on top at 11-9. Russell Robinson, Jr. connected on a pair of free throws to provide the Panthers with the lead at the 13:45 mark.
Claflin stretched its lead to 13 points, 24-11, at the 7:55 mark of the half on a dunk by Haneef Britt.
Shaw outscored the Panthers 19-6 over the final seven minutes of the opening stanza to pull within a bucket, 32-30, at intermission.
Both teams connected on four three-pointers and eight free throws each in the opening period.
