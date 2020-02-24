COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin basketball, baseball updates

The single-elimination tournament will be held in two venues again this year: Bojangles' Coliseum (February 25-26) and Spectrum Center (February 27-29). Championship Saturday will tipoff at 1:00 p.m. for the women followed by the men at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29.

This will be second time in three days the teams will face off and the third of the season.

On Saturday (Feb. 22), Claflin defeated ECSU, 73-62, for senior day. Both teams won on their respective court as the Vikings defeated the Panthers 60-57 on Nov. 21.

Claflin, 13-5, will enter tournament play as the No. 4 seed team from the Southern Division, while ECSU 12-16 on the season, is the No. 5 seed in the North. The winner of the contest will advance to take on No. 1 seed in the North, Virginia State University in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday (Feb. 26) at 6:40 p.m. at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

In the first meeting between the two, Brandon Davis led all scorers with 17 points. Donnell Frayer, Jr. had 10 points and Cornellius Reynolds had seven points and a team-high seven rebounds for Claflin. Allen Joseph led ECSU with 16 points-14 rebounds.