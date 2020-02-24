COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin basketball, baseball updates

Lady Bulldogs fall to FAMU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Florida A&M University women's basketball won their 2020 home finale on Monday night, rolling past South Carolina State, 57-45, in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) game at the Al Lawson Center.
Florida A&M (6-20 overall, 4-11 MEAC) won for the sixth time this season and the third time at home, while also improving on last season's 4-24 finish. South Carolina State (3-24, 3-12) dropped into sole possession of last place in the conference standings with the loss to FAMU on Monday.
The Lady Rattlers are not eligible for the MEAC Tournament due to a one-year NCAA postseason ban, but FAMU did sweep the season series against South Carolina State, having won in January, 44-39, in Orangeburg.
Men's basketball result:
Florida A&M 62, S.C. State 56
Claflin hosts Lincoln, Clark Atlanta in baseball
The Claflin University baseball team will play back-to-back mid-week games at home this week. The slate will consist of Lincoln University (PA) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. followed by Clark Atlanta University the next day at 3 p.m. Both Games will be played at Mirmow Field.
Claflin, 2-7 on the season, is returning to the baseball diamond after nearly 1-1/2-week layoff. The last time the Panthers took the field, they fell to Lander University 6-4 in the second game of a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) series. The series third game was rained out and this past weekend three-game conference set at Georgia College have been rescheduled for May 2-3 due to unfavorable weather conditions.
The matchup with Lincoln is the eighth meeting between the two teams with Claflin holding a 7-1 advantage. In last year’s doubleheader in Orangeburg, the Panthers won both games, 6-2 and 10-1.
Claflin has won the last four encounters by a combined 39-14 run total. The lone victory for Lincoln came during the 2015 season by the score of 2-0, however, the Panthers won the series 2-1.
Lincoln is winless on the season in three games, losing to Virginia State University (23-6, 14-2) and Shepherd University (11-1 in 8 innings).
In the Clark Atlanta contest, Claflin will be playing an old familiar foe when the Panthers held membership in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Claflin holds a commanding 23-3 win-loss record in the series since 2011, including a five-game winning streak. Last year, the Panthers won both games of a doubleheader (6-3, 8-0).
Following the mid-week games, Claflin travels to UNC-Pembroke this weekend for a PBC three-game series.
Claflin women open CIAA play vs. Winston-Salem State
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Claflin University Lady Panthers will begin their quest toward a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Tournament Championship on Tuesday, taking on Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) in the first round inside the Bojangles' Coliseum at 4:30 pm.
The single-elimination tournament will be held in two venues again this year: Bojangles' Coliseum (February 25-26) and Spectrum Center (February 27-29). Championship Saturday will tipoff at 1:00 p.m. for the women followed by the men at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29.
Claflin, 1-25, will enter tournament play as the No. 7 seed team from the Southern Division, while WSSU 13-15 on the season, is the Southern Division No. 3 seed. The winner of the contest will advance to the quarterfinal round to will face the No. 2 seed in the North, Lincoln University (PA) on Thursday (Feb. 27) at 1 p.m. at the Spectrum Center.
This will be the third meeting between Claflin and WSSU this season The Rams defeated the Lady Panthers in both contests this season. The Lady Rams defeated the Lady Panthers 66-59 in Orangeburg and 66-56 in Winston-Salem.
Claflin had three players to score in double-figures in the first game as Dionna Long had 16, Shakarri Mack added 15 and Breanna Price finished with a 12 points and seven rebounds. The Lady Rams was led in the first game by Dahja Williams with 14 points eight rebounds.
In the second game, Jackson was the only Claflin player to score in double-figures with a game-high 25 points while WSSU finished with four players in double-figures. Taylor Daniels scored 16, Melody Prichard scored 11 and Jahlia Williams and Kyree Hall contributed 10 points in the contest.
On the season, the Lady Panther have three players averaging in double-figures led by Jackson at 12.1 points per outing. Jackson is also lead the team in rebounding at 5.1. Dionna Long, is averaging 11.7 and Shakarri Mack is dropping in 10.9 points
Amaya Tucker leads three double-figure scorers for WSSU at 12.4 points. Prichard is averaging 10.9 and Brandi Spears is scoring 10.4 points with a team leading 5.3 rebounds.
The contest with WSSU along with all 22 games of the men’s and women’s tournament will be shown live on the CIAASN. BlueFrame will produce and broadcast all games on Tuesday, Wednesday and the first two games on Thursday and will also simulcast the final eight (8) games, which will broadcast live on Aspire TV.
Claflin men open CIAA Tournament play against Elizabeth City State
CHARLOTTE – The Claflin University Panthers will begin their quest toward a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Tournament Championship on Tuesday, taking on Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) in the first round inside the Bojangles' Coliseum at 8:50 pm.
The single-elimination tournament will be held in two venues again this year: Bojangles' Coliseum (February 25-26) and Spectrum Center (February 27-29). Championship Saturday will tipoff at 1:00 p.m. for the women followed by the men at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29.
This will be second time in three days the teams will face off and the third of the season.
On Saturday (Feb. 22), Claflin defeated ECSU, 73-62, for senior day. Both teams won on their respective court as the Vikings defeated the Panthers 60-57 on Nov. 21.
Claflin, 13-5, will enter tournament play as the No. 4 seed team from the Southern Division, while ECSU 12-16 on the season, is the No. 5 seed in the North. The winner of the contest will advance to take on No. 1 seed in the North, Virginia State University in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday (Feb. 26) at 6:40 p.m. at Bojangles’ Coliseum.
In the first meeting between the two, Brandon Davis led all scorers with 17 points. Donnell Frayer, Jr. had 10 points and Cornellius Reynolds had seven points and a team-high seven rebounds for Claflin. Allen Joseph led ECSU with 16 points-14 rebounds.
The Panthers had four players to score in double-figures in the second contest. Reynolds paced Claflin with 12 points and eight rebounds. Nkem Ojeh, Davis and Frayer, Jr. all had 10 points in the win.
Justine Faison had 19 points and Tyjhai Byers added 11 for ECSU.
Letrell West and Davis are averaging double figures for Claflin at 12.8 and 10.4, respectively. Reynolds is contributing 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per outing.
Justin Faison leads three players in double-figures for ECSU with 16.3 points per game. Zaccheus Hobbs is averaging 15.7 points and Joseph Allen 12 points and 10.1 rebounds.
The contest with WSSU along with all 22 games of the men’s and women’s tournament will be shown live on the CIAASN. BlueFrame will produce and broadcast all games on Tuesday, Wednesday and the first two games on Thursday and will also simulcast the final eight games, which will broadcast live on Aspire TV.
For the entire list of CIAA Tournament happenings visit the Men's and Women's Basket Championship pages at www.theciaa.com or download the CIAA Tournament mobile app via iTunes or Google Play. You can also follow the CIAA on Twitter (@CIAAforLife), Instagram (@CIAASports) and Facebook (The CIAA), or search #CIAATourney or #CIAAHoops on either platform.
St. Jean, Claflin men’s 4x400 relay team meets provisional qualifying standards for DII Indoor T&F Championships
Claflin University men’s track sprinter Derick St. Jean along with the men’s 4x400 meter relay team have met the provisional qualifying time for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Division II Men's Indoor Track and Field Championships. All times were achieved at the USC Indoor meet this past Saturday.
St. Jean, who finished fifth in the 400 meters at the 2019 NCAA Division II Men's Indoor Track and Field Championships, have provisionally qualified for the 200 meters and the 400 meters. The 2019 Indoor Track All-American clocked 47.30 in the 400 meters which is the top time in the Atlantic Region and 5th fastest time in the nation. St. Jean has also met the provisional qualifying time in the 200 meters, running a 21.64 which ranks him sixth in the Atlantic Region and 35th in the nation.
The 4x400 meter relay consisting of JadaKiss Miller, Ashtin Knowles, Jaiden Henderson and St. Jean ran a season best 3:16.13 at the meet. The time ranks 3rd in the Atlantic Region and 26th in the nation.
The 2020 Championships are scheduled for Friday-Saturday, March 13-14 in Birmingham, Ala.
Tuesday college basketball
CIAA tournament: Claflin vs. Elizabeth City State, 8:50 p.m.
CIAA tournament: Claflin (W) vs. Winston-Salem State, 4:30 p.m.
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
Tuesday college baseball
Lincoln at Claflin, 4 p.m.
East Tennessee State at Clemson, 4 p.m.
North Florida at South Carolina, 4 p.m.