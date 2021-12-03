COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina State 65, South Florida 64

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Antonio TJ Madlock made an off-balance, turnaround 3-pointer from the corner with a man in his face with one-tenth of a second on the clock to lead South Carolina State to a 65-64 win over South Florida on Friday night.

Madlock had 15 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Omer Croskey had 14 points for South Carolina State (2-7). Jemal Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Caleb Murphy had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (3-4). Jake Boggs added 16 points and three blocks. Russel Tchewa had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 1 South Carolina 65, Kansas State 44

COLUMBIA (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its first 9-0 start in six years with a 65-44 victory over Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Friday night.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 All-American, has been on a tear since the Gamecocks won the Battle4Atlantis event last month, averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds her past six games. Earlier this week, she scored a career best 29 points on 13-of-13 shooting.

Boston wasn’t quite as accurate this time — 9 of 11 from the field — but was every bit as dominant in going against another of the game’s top forwards in 6-6 Ayoka Lee, who had double-doubles in her previous six games.

Lee and the Wildcats, though, could not match up with South Carolina, even with the Gamecocks missing injured starting point guard Destanni Henderson.

Kansas State (7-2) fell to 0-14 all-time against No. 1 ranked opponents.

LATE THURSDAY

Augusta 77, Claflin 53

The Claflin Panthers dropped to 1-5 on the season after a 77-53 loss to tenth-ranked Augusta.

Isaiah Jennings led Claflin with a season-high 23 points and five rebounds. Noah Jenkins added 12 points. Marquez Ray had eight points and five rebounds while Romero Hill added six rebounds.

Claflin is back in action Saturday when they face Benedict at home as part of the Paws Up HBCU Classic.

Saturday games

SC State (W) at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Miami, noon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0