COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tigers fall to Miami, 69-60

Miami (W) 69, Clemson 60

CLEMSON -- The Tigers fell 69-60 in a hard-fought game against the Miami Hurricanes in Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson falls to 6-10 on the season and 0-5 in the ACC. Delicia Washington finished with a season high 24 points for the Tigers. The Macclenny, Florida native shot a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc and 10-14 from the floor.

Amari Robinson finished with nine points and a team-high six rebounds, while Hannah Hank turned in a game-high four steals. Ten Tigers saw action in the game, with nine players scoring at least one basket.

The Tigers started off strong, shooting 53% from the floor and 33% from behind the arc during the first quarter. Hannah Hank and Washington drained threes back-to-back early in the quarter to give the Tigers an early 12-7 lead. Amari Robinson rounded out the quarter with a buzzer beater to give the Tigers an 18-16 lead.

The teams played a tight first half, with Miami holding a 32-29 advantage. Daisha Bradford went 4-5 on the floor at the end of the half and led the Tigers with eight points.

The Hurricanes went on a 12-4 run to begin the third quarter. A layup by Karla Erjavec with two minutes to go in the 4th secured Miami’s win against the Tigers. Washington went on a pair of 5-0 runs herself during the second half and led the Tigers with 19 points during the half.

Lola Pendande led Miami with 16 points on 7-8 shooting with four rebounds. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi finished with 13 and five rebounds for the Hurricanes.

Clemson will hit the road to face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Sunday, Jan. 16th for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off. That game can be watched live on the ACC Network.

Virginia Union 74, Claflin 56

Claflin gave up 44 points in the paint in Wednesday's 74-56 loss to Virginia Union University.

The Panthers were outscored 44-18 as VUU forward Robert Osborne led all scorers with 28 points and seven rebounds.

Shyim Cunningham led Claflin with 11 points while Shamarie McLeod added 10 points in the loss.

A slow start for Claflin allowed Virginia Union to build a nine point lead going into halftime. The Panther would score the first six points of the second half, cutting the VUU lead to three with just over 17 minutes to play.

Virginia Union would outscore Claflin 24-7 over the next 10 minutes to build a 20 point second half lead.

Claflin (3-12, 2-3 CIAA) will be back in conference play Saturday at home against Livingstone College. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

