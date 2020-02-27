COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Clemson women lose to FSU, Claflin men set for CIAA semifinal

No. 19 Florida St. routs Clemson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds on the night to lead No. 19 Florida State to an 81-54 victory over Clemson on Thursday.
The Seminoles (22-6, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a 65-62 loss at Georgia Tech last Thursday and have won five of their last seven games.
Gillespie was 6 of 14 from the floor and collected her 14th double-double. Nausia Woolfolk scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half and finished with seven assists for Florida State. Valencia Myers added 14 points, Morgan Jones had 12 and Nicki Ekhomu 11.
Kobi Thornton scored 13 points to lead Clemson (7-21, 3-14), which has lost 10 straight.
The Seminoles jumped out to a 25-7 first-quarter lead and built a 42-23 advantage at halftime despite missing 10 3-pointers (2 of 12). Clemson cut the deficit to 14 points early in the third but didn't get closer.
Friday games
Claflin set for first CIAA semifinal appearance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Claflin University Panthers will be making their first-ever appearance in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinals on Friday.
Claflin gained the honor in only its second year of competition by virtue of a 63-58 quarterfinal upset win over Virginia State University, the top seeded team from the Northern Division. The Trojans are also ranked in the Atlantic Region.
Last season, the Panthers were one and done in the league tournament, losing to Johnson C. Smith University 83-80 in overtime.
Claflin will face the winner of the Livingstone College/Winston-Salem State University game who squared off in Thursday’s late game. The Panthers' semifinal contest will get underway at 9 p.m. inside the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets.
Claflin played both Winston-Salem State and Livingstone twice during the regular season in Southern Division games. The Panthers swept Livingstone (85-78 and 71-67) and split with Winston-Salem State, winning 60-53 in Orangeburg but fell 68-64 on the road.
In the semifinal matchup, Claflin will rely heavily on its defense that’s allowing just 69.6 points per game and holding opponents to 33.9-percent in three-pointers. Claflin is yielding its opposition just 6.1 made three-point baskets a game.
The Panther defense held Virginia State to 33.3-percent (3-for-9) from behind the arc in the tournament win that included 0-for-5 in the second half. Claflin also forced 21 turnovers (16 first half) that led to 19 points.
During the regular season, the Claflin defense held both Livingstone and Winston-Salem State in check from three-point range, holding the Blue Bears to 20.7-percent (6-for-29) and the Rams at 21.9-percent (7-for-32).
Another strong suit for the Panthers lies in bench points, scoring 57 points in the wins over Livingstone and generated 50 points against Winston-Salem State.
Overall, Claflin is averaging 70.6 points per game as a team with Letrell West leading the way at 12.4 points followed Brandon Davis at 10.2 points. Cornellius Reynolds and Donnell Frayer, Jr. are close to averaging in double-figures at 9.6 points and 8.9 points, respectively.
In the three-point department, West is the top shooter with 56 made field goals followed by Frayer, Jr. at 43.
Other key players off the bench for the Panthers include Romero Hill, Rodney Prichard, Jr., Jailen Williams, and Haneef Britt.