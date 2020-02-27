COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Clemson women lose to FSU, Claflin men set for CIAA semifinal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Claflin gained the honor in only its second year of competition by virtue of a 63-58 quarterfinal upset win over Virginia State University, the top seeded team from the Northern Division. The Trojans are also ranked in the Atlantic Region.

Last season, the Panthers were one and done in the league tournament, losing to Johnson C. Smith University 83-80 in overtime.

Claflin will face the winner of the Livingstone College/Winston-Salem State University game who squared off in Thursday’s late game. The Panthers' semifinal contest will get underway at 9 p.m. inside the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets.

Claflin played both Winston-Salem State and Livingstone twice during the regular season in Southern Division games. The Panthers swept Livingstone (85-78 and 71-67) and split with Winston-Salem State, winning 60-53 in Orangeburg but fell 68-64 on the road.

In the semifinal matchup, Claflin will rely heavily on its defense that’s allowing just 69.6 points per game and holding opponents to 33.9-percent in three-pointers. Claflin is yielding its opposition just 6.1 made three-point baskets a game.