COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin loses in opening round of CIAA tourney

Mack opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to give the game its second tie, but Prichard responded as the Rams regained the lead (13-10) at the 8:58 mark. From there, the Rams mounted an 8-2 run to go ahead 18-12 before the Lady Panthers depleted that deficit with a 10-2 spread of their own to lead 22-20 with under 2:00 left. In the final 35 seconds of the first half, Hatley converted on a 3-point play to provide the Rams with a 23-22 edge at the break.

Both teams shot nearly the same in the first half, the Rams did hold advantages in points in the paint (10-6), second chances (5-0) and bench points (14-11) but on the glass, the Lady Panthers held a 23-19 frame.

The third quarter really got intense for both teams as Winston-Salem State and Claflin traded baskets for most of the frame but after the game third tie at 30-even at the 1:22 mark, the Rams scored six of the last seven points to lead 37-31 heading into the fourth quarter.