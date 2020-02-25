COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin loses in opening round of CIAA tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Winston-Salem State University women’s basketball team held off a fourth quarter comeback by Claflin University, using a 6-2 spread in the game’s final minute to come away with a 60-51 win during the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Women’s Basketball Tournament opening round Tuesday afternoon at the Bojangles’ Coliseum.
The Rams improved to 13-15 overall and will advance to the quarterfinals against Lincoln (PA) on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Spectrum Center. Game time is set for 1 p.m.
WSSU’s Melody Prichard led all scorers with 22 points, including 10-for-10 from the free throw line to go along with four rebounds and four steals. O’Shea Hatley registered 12 points and nine boards to round out the double figure scorers for the Rams.
Claflin was led by Dashia Jackson with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals while Shakarri Mack added 12 points for the Lady Panthers who conclude their 2019-20 season 1-26 overall.
Winston-Salem State got out to a 7-2 lead to begin the contest, capped off by a 3-point play from Taylor Daniels. Claflin scored five unanswered points, including a layup from Mack to tie the game at 7-all with 2:56 remaining but the Rams closed out the first stanza with a 3-0 run to lead 10-7 over the Lady Panthers.
Mack opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to give the game its second tie, but Prichard responded as the Rams regained the lead (13-10) at the 8:58 mark. From there, the Rams mounted an 8-2 run to go ahead 18-12 before the Lady Panthers depleted that deficit with a 10-2 spread of their own to lead 22-20 with under 2:00 left. In the final 35 seconds of the first half, Hatley converted on a 3-point play to provide the Rams with a 23-22 edge at the break.
Both teams shot nearly the same in the first half, the Rams did hold advantages in points in the paint (10-6), second chances (5-0) and bench points (14-11) but on the glass, the Lady Panthers held a 23-19 frame.
The third quarter really got intense for both teams as Winston-Salem State and Claflin traded baskets for most of the frame but after the game third tie at 30-even at the 1:22 mark, the Rams scored six of the last seven points to lead 37-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
WSSU’s scoring run would continue in the fourth as the Rams gathered a 41-33 stand over the Lady Panthers on a 11-0 run dating back to the third stanza. Over the next four minutes, Claflin orchestrated a 15-7 run to pull within two points (48-46) but the would be the closest the Lady Panthers got for the remainder of the contest.
