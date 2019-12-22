The Claflin University women’s basketball team finished the first-half of the 2019-2020 basketball, falling to Shaw University, 58-53, in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) contest at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) Saturday.
Claflin will head into the Christmas Break winless on the season at 0-11 and 0-5 in the league. The Lady Panthers will open the second-half of the season against Shaw on Jan. 6 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Dashia Jackson led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 15 points and four assists followed by Dionna Long at 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds and three assists.
Shakarri Mack added eight points for Claflin.
Shaw, now 4-7 overall and 1-3 in the CIAA, was led by Rachelle White with 15 points and Dejoria Howard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson) with a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds.
For the second straight game, miscues and missed shots in the fourth quarter were instrumental in the Lady Panthers downfall. The Claflin offense failed to score in the final two minutes after pulling within one, 54-53. Shaw scored the game’s final four points in sealing the road win.
The Panthers took a 24-21 lead into the third quarter.
After several lead changes, Shaw finished the third quarter outscoring the Lady Panthers 25-17 to finish ahead in the period.
Claflin took the opening quarter by a 11-10 margin and the second at 11-13 for a 24-21 halftime lead.
