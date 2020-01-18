{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, Claflin, women's basketball

Lincoln University (Pa.) scored five of the game’s last seven points in holding off the Claflin University Lady Panthers down the stretch for a 74-61 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) win at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena), Saturday.

CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers fall to Virginia Union

The loss dropped Claflin to 0-15 on the season and 0-9, while Lincoln (Pa.), ranked-seventh in the D2SIDA Atlantic Region Poll, improved to 16-3 overall and 6-1 against conference teams.

Shakarri Mack came off the bench to lead the Lady Panthers in scoring with 17 points on 8-for-11 from the field. Two other players hit the double-figure mark for Claflin, Joice Beda Thomas with 14 points followed by Dashia Jackson with 13 points and four assists.

CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Teams split with Lincoln (Pa.)

Lincoln (Pa.) was led in scoring by Kwanza Murray with a game-high 24 points and DeAshia Young at 17 points and five assists.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers wiggled their way back into the game with an 11-3 run to start the final period. The run reduced a Lincoln (Pa.) lead from 63-43 to 66-54 with just under six minutes remaining.

Claflin later cut the margin to 10 points at 69-59 when Jackson scored on an inside basket with 2:36 left. That would be the closest for the Lady Panthers as the Lions scored five straight points to go up 74-59.

Claflin Danyelle Riddick scored the game’s last basket with .05 second left for the final score.

The Lady Panthers, who outscored the Lions 18-11 in the final quarter, shot 42.1-percent (8-for-19) from the floor in the period and 37.3-percent (25-for-67) for the game.

Lincoln (Pa.) shot 46.9-percent (23-for-49) from the field in the game and made the best of opportunities at the free-throw line, going 20-of-23. Claflin was just 5-of-11 at the charity stripe.

Another big factor in the Lincoln (Pa.) victory came from beyond the three-point line where the Lions were 10-for-23 as compared to Claflin going 6-for-20.

In the first quarter, Lincoln (Pa.) jumped out to 10-4 lead midway the period. The Lions finished the quarter on an 11-4 run to lead at 21-8.

The Claflin offense came alive in the second quarter, scoring first six points to trail 21-14 with 9:07 showing on the clock. The run was highlighted by back-to-back three-pointers from Beda Thomas and Jackson.

Lincoln (Pa.) managed to outscore Claflin 18-12 the rest of the quarter for a 41-28 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Claflin could get no closer than 11 points when Mack hit a short jumper, moving the Lady Panthers within 45-34 at the 5:23 mark. Lincoln (Pa.) quickly expanded its lead to 16 points at 50-34, scoring seven straight points. The Lion ended the quarter leading 63-43.

The Lady Panthers will take to the road this week for two games, starting with Winston-Salem State University on Monday (Jan. 20) for a CIAA Southern Division contest. The road trip will end in Columbia on Thursday against Benedict College of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments