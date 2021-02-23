Claflin players honored by Church Mutual

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Church Mutual Insurance Company S.I. recentlty presented the second annual “Church Mutual Protecting the Greater Good Award” general scholarship contributions. Each $1,000 contribution is awarded in the name of one male and one female student-athlete participating in the CIAA tournament from each of the 12 CIAA member institutions.

The scholarships are based on the student-athletes’ demonstrated a positive impact on their school, students or community. The scholarships, disbursed to the general scholarship fund in the names of the selected student-athletes, can be awarded at the discretion of the institution to any deserving CIAA member student.

Claflin University’s Danyelle Riddick and Donnell Frayer Jr. are among the 24 honorees from the men’s and women’s basketball programs of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and will have scholarship contributions made in their names.