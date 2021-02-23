Claflin players honored by Church Mutual

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Church Mutual Insurance Company S.I. recentlty presented the second annual “Church Mutual Protecting the Greater Good Award” general scholarship contributions. Each $1,000 contribution is awarded in the name of one male and one female student-athlete participating in the CIAA tournament from each of the 12 CIAA member institutions.
The scholarships are based on the student-athletes’ demonstrated a positive impact on their school, students or community. The scholarships, disbursed to the general scholarship fund in the names of the selected student-athletes, can be awarded at the discretion of the institution to any deserving CIAA member student.
Claflin University’s Danyelle Riddick and Donnell Frayer Jr. are among the 24 honorees from the men’s and women’s basketball programs of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and will have scholarship contributions made in their names.
Riddick, (5-10, Upper Marlboro, Maryland), is a junior majoring in human performance and recreation. She focuses on academics and has participated in service projects, including volunteering at a local church food bank, supplying Christmas gifts for children in need, and volunteering at a local back-to-school event for community youth. At home in Maryland, she participates in food banks and distributed items to families in need at Christmas.
Frayer (6-2, 170, Upper Marlboro, Maryland) is a senior majoring in sport management. He enjoys doing things for others. He mentors young children with the goal of being someone they can look up to in his neighborhood. He also participated in food distribution in Orangeburg. He looks forward to more opportunities to create a genuine and lasting impact on people’s lives through selfless volunteerism.