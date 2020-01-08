{{featured_button_text}}
010820 claflin lowes class award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Claflin University women’s basketball senior forward Shakarri Mack and men’s basketball graduate center Haneef Britt are among 22 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) basketball student-athletes selected as candidates for the 2020 CIAA Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award as announced by the conference office on Monday.

CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Claflin women fall to Shaw on the road

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete.

CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Claflin downs Shaw 76-64 in CIAA play

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as a senior (graduate student) and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Mack, who is scheduled to receive her degree in business marketing with a concentration in finance in May 2020, is third on the team in scoring and rebounding averaging 8.5 and 4.9, respectively.

Britt, who is currently pursuing his MBA at Claflin, received his degree Business Administration with a minor in Psychology in May 2019. On the season, he is averaging 2.2 points, 1.2 rebounds with four blocks.

Fan balloting will take place Jan. 21 through Feb. 10 at LowesCIAASCA.com. The award website will contain information about each candidate and the overall program.

The male and female winners will be announced during the 2020 CIAA Basketball Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be presented with the Senior CLASS Award trophy during the championship games on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments