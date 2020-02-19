CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Teams split road games at Livingstone

Panthers upend Blue Bears 85-78
SALISBURY, N.C. - Cornellius Reynolds scored in double figures for the third straight game with 22 points as Claflin University upended Livingstone College 85-78 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division game on Wednesday.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Claflin, now 12-15 overall and 8-8 in the conference.
The Panthers will wrap up their regular season at home Saturday (Feb. 22) against Elizabeth City State University for Senior Day.
Reynolds, the Panthers leading scorer the past three games, was 6-for-9 from the field that included three three-pointers and 7-of-10 at the charity stripe. The offensive production by Reynolds, tied a career second-best of 22 points against Augusta University earlier in the season. Reynolds posted a career-high of 23 points last week against Fayetteville State.
Joining Reynolds in double figures for the Panthers were Jailen Williams at 15 points followed by Letrell West and Nkem Ojeh with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Roger Ray was the top scorer for Livingstone, now 12-15 overall and 5-11 in conference play, with a game-high 25 points. Lydell Elmore contributed 15 points for the Blue Bears followed by Martel Handley at 10 points.
Both teams shot well from the field as Claflin hit 51.7-percent (31-for-60) and Livingstone connected on 52.5-percent (31-for-59).
Claflin owned a nine-point lead, 41-32, at intermission.
Livingstone women get by Claflin in 57-46 game
SALISBURY, N.C. - Dashia Jackson scored a game-high 23 points in a losing effort as Livingstone University defeated the Lady Panthers of Claflin University 57-46 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division contest on Wednesday.
The loss dropped Claflin to 1-24 overall and 1-15 in the conference heading into the regular season finale on Saturday (Feb. 22) against Elizabeth City State University.
Jackson, who scored in double-figures five of the last six games, was 9-for-15 from the floor that included three three-pointers, giving her 55 for the season. The offensive performance by Jackson marked the third time this season she scored 21 or more points in a game.
Breanna Price was the only other Lady Panthers player to score in double-figures with 10 points and Danyelle Riddick led the team on the boards with seven rebounds.
Livingstone, which won both meeting against Claflin this season, evened its overall record to 13-13 and 7-9 in the conference. The Lady Blue Bears was led in scoring by Daisa Harris with 16 points followed by Daijah Turner at with 10 points.
In the team shooting department, the Lady Panthers shot 37.3-percent (19-for-51) compared Livingstone hitting Livingstone 45.5-percent (20-for-45).
In the first half, Claflin and Livingstone played to a 12-12 tie. The largest lead of the quarter was three points by both teams. The Lady Panthers held the margin twice.
Livingstone used the first seven minutes of the second quarter to move in front for good. The Lady Blue Bears reeled off 18 unanswered points to start the quarter in building a 30-12 lead with three minutes remaining before intermission.
The Lady Panthers were able to close out the scoring in the quarter by chalking up the last five points to trail 30-17 at the half.
The third quarter saw Claflin outscore Livingstone 14-12. The Lady Panthers was able to reduce the Lady Blue Bears lead to seven points twice, the last a three-point basket by Jackson with 4:27 on the clock that pulled the Lady Panthers within 38-31.
Livingstone managed to push its lead back to double digits, scoring four of the last five points of the quarter for a 42-31 advantage.
In the fourth quarter, Claflin could never get the Livingstone lead in single digits. Livingstone outscored Claflin in the final quarter 15-14 with the Lady Panthers outscoring the Lady Blue Bears 29-27 in the second half.
