CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Teams split road games at Livingstone

In the team shooting department, the Lady Panthers shot 37.3-percent (19-for-51) compared Livingstone hitting Livingstone 45.5-percent (20-for-45).

In the first half, Claflin and Livingstone played to a 12-12 tie. The largest lead of the quarter was three points by both teams. The Lady Panthers held the margin twice.

Livingstone used the first seven minutes of the second quarter to move in front for good. The Lady Blue Bears reeled off 18 unanswered points to start the quarter in building a 30-12 lead with three minutes remaining before intermission.

The Lady Panthers were able to close out the scoring in the quarter by chalking up the last five points to trail 30-17 at the half.

The third quarter saw Claflin outscore Livingstone 14-12. The Lady Panthers was able to reduce the Lady Blue Bears lead to seven points twice, the last a three-point basket by Jackson with 4:27 on the clock that pulled the Lady Panthers within 38-31.

Livingstone managed to push its lead back to double digits, scoring four of the last five points of the quarter for a 42-31 advantage.