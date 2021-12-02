CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: PAWS Up features NBA moms

Claflin University is set to host the NBA Women’s Brunch with NBA Moms, one of the biggest events of the year, on Saturday morning.

The brunch will feature the mothers of former and current stars of the National Basketball Association and will honor them for their tremendous accomplishments and contributions to society.

The brunch will be held in honor of three women -- Lucille O’Neal, the mother of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal; Michelle Carter, the mother of former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Vince Carter, and Jamie Morant, the mother of one of the league’s newest stars and South Carolina native, Ja Morant. These women will be recognized for their community service, entrepreneurship and visionary leadership for developing programs that promote educational, cultural and social development.

The NBA Women’s Brunch featuring NBA Moms will be held at the Orangeburg County Conference Center at 1645 Russell St. at 10 a.m. Tickets for the event are available for $65. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Tickets can be purchased at https://athletics.claflin.edu/sports/2021/11/21/paws-up-hbcu-classic-home-page.aspx.

The NBA Women's Brunch is just one event as the Claflin Department of Athletics plays host to the inaugural PAWS Up HBCU Basketball Classic Dec. 3-4 at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.

The two-day event is to include basketball action, community engagement activities and opportunities to learn more about the legacies of South Carolina HBCUs. Benedict College, Morris College and Voorhees College are the other participants.

In addition to showcasing HBCU basketball, the Paws Up HBCU Basketball Classic will also provide high school and community/technical colleges students an opportunity to learn about the academic programs offered at these institutions. A symposium that will include presentations by counselors from each institution is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Claflin’s James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel. High School students are invited from 9-11 a.m. and community/technical college students can attend from noon-2 p.m.

Activities for the first day will end with an alumni networking reception from 7-9 p.m. at the Claflin Downtown Center.

Following the Saturday brunch, the Claflin Lady Panthers will play the Benedict Lady Tigers at 2 p.m., followed by the Morris College vs. Voorhees College men’s matchup at 4:30 p.m. The Claflin and Benedict men’s teams will meet in the classic’s finale at 7 p.m.

PAWS UP activities will conclude with a post-game comedy show featuring Rod Z in the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.

