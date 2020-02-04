The Claflin University Panthers outscored Fayetteville State University 10-5 down the stretch in posting a 72-66 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division win over the Broncos at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) on Monday.
The win improved Claflin to 11-12 overall, 7-6 in the conference. The victory provided the Panthers a half-game move ahead of FSU in the divisional standings. The Broncos are now 6-5 in the division and 17-6 overall.
Claflin will continue its three-game homestand on Wednesday when Virginia State University comes to Orangeburg for a non-conference contest.
Cornellius Reynolds and Rodney Prichard led a balanced Panthers scoring attack with 13 points apiece, while Devin Smith and Russell Robinson, Jr. contributed 12 points each. Donnell Frayer, Jr. added eight points.
Reynolds was Claflin’s top rebounder with seven while Smith dished out five assists.
Jalen Seegars and Hosch Denzell of FSU shared game-high honors with 15 points apiece.
FSU, which led 59-58 with 4:44 left in the game, saw the lead disappear when Prichard drilled a three-pointer four seconds later. The basket allowed the Panthers to move ahead for good at 61-59.
Claflin later increased its lead to 69-59 with 49 seconds left by scoring nine unanswered points. During the scoring spree, the Panthers took advantage of three straight turnovers by FSU. Prichard added three points, Smith had four points and Haneef Britt added a basket for the Panthers; late scoring.
Claflin finished the game shooting 50-percent (24-for-48) from the field with six three-pointers along with hitting 18-of-22 free throws.
As for FSU, the Broncos hit 40-percent (22-for-55) from the floor that included 8 three-point basket and near-perfect at the charity stripe at 14-of-15.
