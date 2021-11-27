CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Panthers to host PAWS Up hoops event

The Claflin University Department of Athletics will host this year’s premier basketball event for historically Black colleges/universities (HBCUs) in South Carolina when the inaugural PAWS Up HBCU Basketball Classic is played Dec. 3-4 at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.

The two-day event will include exciting basketball action, community engagement activities and opportunities to learn more about the enduring legacies of South Carolina HBCUs. Benedict College, Morris College and Voorhees College are the other participants.

“I am extremely excited about bringing this spectacular event to the City of Orangeburg,” Claflin Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal said.

In addition to showcasing HBCU basketball, the Paws Up HBCU Basketball Classic will also provide high school and community/technical colleges students an opportunity to learn about the outstanding academic programs offered at these institutions. A symposium that will include presentations by counselors from each institution is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Claflin’s James and Dorothy Z. Elmore Chapel. High School students are invited from 9-11 a.m. and community/technical college students can attend from noon-2 p.m.

Activities for the first day will end with an alumni networking reception from 7-9 p.m. at the Claflin Downtown Center.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Claflin will host the PAWS UP Women’s Brunch featuring NBA Moms at 10 a.m. at the Orangeburg County Conference Center.

The brunch will feature the mothers of former and current stars: Lucille O’Neal, mother of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal; Michelle Carter, mother of former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Vince Carter; and Jamie Morant, mother of one of the league’s newest stars, S.C. native Ja Morant. The mothers of these NBA history-makers will be recognized for their community service, entrepreneurship and visionary leadership for developing programs that promote educational, cultural and social development.

Following the brunch, the Claflin Lady Panthers will play the Benedict Lady Tigers at 2 p.m., followed by the Morris College vs. Voorhees College men’s matchup at 4:30 p.m. The Claflin and Benedict men’s teams will meet in the classic’s finale at 7 p.m.

PAWS UP activities will conclude with a post-game comedy show featuring Rod Z in the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.

For information on tickets or sponsorship, contact the Claflin Department of Athletics at 803-535-5504. For more information about Claflin Athletics, contact the Office of Athletic Media Relations at 803-535-5548 or www.athletics.claflin.edu.

