The Claflin University men’s and women’s basketball teams will wrap of the first half of the 2019-20 season at home on Saturday against Shaw University in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division doubleheader.
Action gets underway at 1:30 p.m. with the women’s contest followed by the men’s at approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) on the Claflin campus.
In the men’s matchup, Claflin will try to win back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. The Panthers put themselves in the position by defeating Saint Augustine’s University 73-56 on Wednesday (Dec. 18). The win was Claflin third at home this season, improving the Panthers worksheet to 5-7 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
The Panthers will bring balanced scoring attack led by guards Letrell West, Brandon Davis, Romero Hill and Donnell Frayer, Jr. The foursome accounts for over 50 percent of the Claflin team total of 69.9 points.
West, who leads the team in scoring at 14.8 points, has produced nine games in double-figures with a career-high 33 points against Kutztown University. Davis, who is second on the team in scoring, has been consistent on offense, scoring in every game this season. He is averaging 10.3 points with seven games in double-digits.
Hill is contributing 7.3 points and a team-leading 2.5 assists, while Frayer, Jr., whose coming off a 26-point effort against Saint Augustine’s, is averaging 6.8 points.
Claflin will face a Shaw team that fell to Livingstone College 107-85 on Thursday (Dec. 19) for it fifth loss in the last six games. During the stretch, the Bears opponents are averaging is 94.3 points with three teams going over the century mark.
For the season, Shaw (4-6, 1-2 in the CIAA) is averaging 82.6 points per game, third in the CIAA, and shooting 44-percent from the field.
Greyson Kelley leads Shaw in scoring at 20.3 points and Nigel Martin with 15.5 points.
In the women’s contest, a pair of winless conference teams will faceoff as the Lady Panthers are 0-4 and Shaw at 0-3 in the league. Claflin remained winless on the season at 0-10 overall following a heart-breaking 63-61 loss to Saint Augustine’s. Shaw is 3-7 overall with a five-game losing streak, including a 64-49 setback to Livingstone the last time out.
Dionna Long is the top scorer for the Lady Panthers at 13.7 points followed by two players just under the double-figure mark, Dashia Jackson with 9.5 points and Shakarri Mack at 9.2 points.
As for Shaw, former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout Dejoria Howard, leads the team in scoring at 14.0 points. Two other players are scoring in double-figures for the Bears, Ariana Fleming with 11.4 points and Diamonique Kennedy at 10.7 points.
The Claflin offense is generating 50.6 points, while Shaw is putting up 55 points.
The two teams will meet again in Raleigh, N.C. on Jan. 6, 2020 to start the second-half of the season for Claflin.
