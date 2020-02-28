CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Panthers see CIAA run end in semis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Claflin University men’s basketball 2020 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championship run ended with a 58-56 loss to Winston-Salem State University in the semifinal round of the tournament.
The Panthers close out the season with a 15-16 record. Winston-Salem State improves to 18-10 and advance to the tournament finals to face Fayetteville State University on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Cornellius Reynolds, who closed out his career on Friday, finished with a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds. Brandon Davis came off the bench to contribute 12 points.
The Rams were led by Robert Colon with a game-high 19 points. Jaylen Alston finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds.
After going into intermission down by two, 27-25, Colon hit two free throws at the 19:49 mark to open the second half scoring, tying the score at 27-27, the first tie since the 13:24 mark of the first half (7-7).
The teams exchanged baskets for the next four points before Claflin managed to go up by three, 33-30, off a fastbreak basket by Donnell Frayer, Jr.
The Rams then used an 8-0 run capped off by a three-pointer by Colon to tie WSSU biggest lead of five, 38-33, with 14:46 left in the contest.
A rebound and putback by Reynolds ended the run at the 13:45 mark. The Rams hit four three-pointers straight to take a nine-point lead, 44-35 with 11:17 showing on the clock.
WSSU pushed its lead to 48-39 with 6:16 remaining but Mykal Johnson came off the bench to score four straight points and cut the lead down to five, 48-43. The Rams scored the next four points to go back up by eight points, but Johnson was once again effective hitting a layup and drawing a foul.
After a missed free throw by Johnson, Reynolds connected on the putback but could not hit the free throw as the Panthers pulled within five, 48-53 at the 2:13 mark of the second stanza.
After a double technical foul that saw WSSU Jaylen Alston ejected from the game, Brandon Davis scored four straight points to bring the Panthers within one, 55-54, with :52 seconds left. After forcing the Rams into a timeout, Reynolds stole the ball and connected on a layup to give Claflin a 56-55 lead with 40.3 remaining in the game.
Colon hit two free throws to put WSSU up by two, 58-56, with 40.3 left.
After two missed free throws by the Rams Xavier Fennell, a last effort shot by Reynolds came up short.
In the first half, WSSU jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead by the 15:45 mark. A 3-pointer at the 14:48 mark and a layup at the 13:24 mark by Reynolds tied the game at 7-all.
Romero Hill had a steal and a fastbreak layup to put the Panthers up 9-7 at the 11:57 mark to start an 11-0 run that was capped off by two free throws by West at the 9:59 mark to put the Claflin up by six, 13-7.
Alston hit a layup for the Rams at the 8:38 mark to stop the run. The layup by Alston also started an 8-4 run over a three-plus-minute span to cut the lead to two, 17-15, with 5:44 remaining in the period.
Claflin went on a 10-5 run over the next four minutes to go ahead 27-20 with 1:17 left. WSSU scored the final five minutes of the half including a buzzer beater by Colon to cut the deficit to two, 27-25, at intermission.