CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Panthers see CIAA run end in semis

WSSU pushed its lead to 48-39 with 6:16 remaining but Mykal Johnson came off the bench to score four straight points and cut the lead down to five, 48-43. The Rams scored the next four points to go back up by eight points, but Johnson was once again effective hitting a layup and drawing a foul.

After a missed free throw by Johnson, Reynolds connected on the putback but could not hit the free throw as the Panthers pulled within five, 48-53 at the 2:13 mark of the second stanza.

After a double technical foul that saw WSSU Jaylen Alston ejected from the game, Brandon Davis scored four straight points to bring the Panthers within one, 55-54, with :52 seconds left. After forcing the Rams into a timeout, Reynolds stole the ball and connected on a layup to give Claflin a 56-55 lead with 40.3 remaining in the game.

Colon hit two free throws to put WSSU up by two, 58-56, with 40.3 left.

After two missed free throws by the Rams Xavier Fennell, a last effort shot by Reynolds came up short.

In the first half, WSSU jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead by the 15:45 mark. A 3-pointer at the 14:48 mark and a layup at the 13:24 mark by Reynolds tied the game at 7-all.