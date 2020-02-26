CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Panthers outscore ECSU 10-0 in overtime

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Panthers scored the first bucket of the second half for a 13-point lead, but the Vikings managed to tie the game at 54-54 with 6:08 remaining on Faison’s three-pointer.

Faison nailed two free throws for a 58-54 Vikings’ lead with 2:33 left in regulation, but the Panthers re-gained the lead at 59-58. Faison hit a turnaround jumper to put the Vikings back ahead by one with 28 seconds remaining, but Reynolds made one of two free throws with six seconds left to send the game into overtime.

“I knew it was going to be a tough outing against Elizabeth City, Coach Walker has done a great job for a long time in this league,” said Claflin head coach Dr. Ricky Jackson. “I’m proud of my team and the effort they put out. We were up early and I knew they were going to make runs, I knew Faison was going to put them on his back and he carried them as much as he could but I also knew that my guys were going to come through.”

Claflin took control early in the first half, opening a 15-point lead before taking a double-digit lead into halftime. Reynolds and Prichard both scored seven points and West registered six points for Claflin, which shot 55.6 percent in the first half. Faison had 12 first-half points for the Vikings, which made 33.3 % of their buckets.