Claflin men to host Virginia
Union on Thursday
The Claflin University Panthers will be seeking their fourth straight win on Thursday when Virginia Union University visits Tullis Arena. The contest will follow the women’s game that gets underway at 5:30 p.m.
Claflin will enter the non-conference matchup with three straight wins under its belt after defeating Shaw University 79-77 on Monday, as the Panthers evened their season record at 7-7.
Letrell West and Brandon Davis continue to lead the Panthers in scoring at 14.3 points and 11.3 points, respectively. West is shooting 46.2-percent (66-of-143) from the field and 41.8-percent (33-of-79) beyond the three-point line.
Davis, a red-shirt junior guard, has scored in double figures nine times this season, and is averaging 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in his last three games.
Romero Hill, a junior guard, is the team’s third leading scorer at 7.5 points and leads the Panthers in assists at 2.4 per game.
As a team, the Claflin offense is generating 71.0 points per game and 76.0 points during the team’s three-game win streak. During the period, the Panthers are shooting 45.2-percent (76-of-168) from the field that includes 40.3-percent (29-for-73) in the three-point department.
Claflin is holding its opponents to 68.9 points and 65.6 over the last three games, while producing 14.2 turnovers.
Virginia Union is averaging 73.9 points and shooting 44.5-percent from the floor to go with 97 three-pointers.
Virginia Union, 9-5 on the season, saw its seven-game winning streak end on Monday at the hands of Saint Augustine’s, 79-78.
Terrell Leach is the leading scorer for Virginia Union at 21.8 points, while Jordan Peebles averages 12.3 points.
Claflin will close out its two-game homestand against Bowie State University in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association game on Saturday.
Claflin Lady Panthers
to host Virginia Union
The Claflin University women’s basketball team will host Virginia Union University on Thursday in a non-conference contest inside Tullis Arena at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m.
Claflin is 0-12, while Virginia Union is 10-1, including a nine-game winning streak. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, as Virginia Union won the first 86-51 in Richmond, Va.
Dionna Long leads the Lady Panthers' attack, averaging 13.2 points along with 11 three-pointers. Long has hit the double-digit mark the last four games.
Dashia Jackson is close to the double-figure mark at 9.3 points and leads the team in three-point shooting with 19 field goals followed by Shakarri Mack with 8.5 points.
Virginia Union leading scorer Shareka McNeill, is one of the top scorers in the country at 32.1 points per game, but has not played since suffering an injury at Winston-Salem State (Dec. 14).
Virginia Union’s second-leading scorer is Shareka’s twin sister Shameka who is averaging 11.5 points per outing.
Virginia Union is averaging 78.9 points while allowing its opponents just 56.4 points per game. Virginia Union has knocked down 76 three-pointers on the season.
Following the Virginia Union game, the Lady Panthers will host Bowie State University in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest on Saturday.
