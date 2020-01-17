A win is something the both Claflin University men’s and women’s basketball teams will be in search of when Lincoln University (Pa.) comes to town for a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) double-header, Saturday.
Action gets underway at 1:30 p.m. with the women’s contest followed by the men’s approximately 20 minutes after the completion of the first game at Tullis Arena inside the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.
Both Claflin teams suffered defeats the last time out at Johnson C. Smith University. The Panther men saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, falling 63-58, while the Lady Panthers remained winless losing 86-71.
Claflin men, now 9-8 overall and 5-3 in the CIAA, will face a Lincoln team that’s 5-13 on the season. The Lions gained their first CIAA win in six outings this week, edging Virginia Union University 74-73 on a tip-in by Deaquan Williams with 9.7 seconds left. Williams notched his tenth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
This will be the second meeting between Claflin and Lincoln this season as the Lions posted a 76-61 decision at home. Letrell West, the Panthers' top scorer at 14.6 points per game, had 23 points in the loss that included a near-perfect performance at the free throw line, hitting 10-of-11.
West is also the team’s best three-point shooter at 42.7-percent (44-for-103), with an average of 6.1 field goals a game.
Brandon Davis is the only other double-figure scorer for the Panthers at 11.4 points. Donnell Frayer, Jr. is close to the double-digit mark with 8.4 points and 25 three-pointers, second best on the team.
Lincoln is led in scoring by Zahrion Blue with 15.9 points followed by Williams at 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds, and Jordan Camper averaging 11.3 points.
You have free articles remaining.
The contest will also feature the CIAA's fourth-highest scoring team in Lincoln at 75.8 points, while the Panthers are third-best in the league on defense, allowing 68.9 points and No. 1 in defending the three-point shot at 30.8-percent.
In the women’s matchup, the Lady Panthers will face their third ranked team over the last four games. Claflin faced Virginia Union University, Bowie State and now Lincoln, all ranked in the D2SIDA Atlantic Region Poll.
Lincoln, ranked-seventh, knocked off the region No.1 ranked team in Virginia Union, 76-46, earlier this week. Lincoln had four players to score in double-figures and outscored Virginia Union 29-6 in the third quarter.
The win improved Lincoln's record to 15-3 overall and 5-1 in the CIAA.
Seeking an upset, the Lady Panthers, 0-15 overall and 0-8 in league play, will be led into battle by Dionna Long at 12.9 points followed by Dashia Jackson at 10.5 points and Shakarri Mack just under the double-digit mark at 9.9 points.
Lincoln is led by Kwanza Murray, the conference leading scorer at 20.5 points per game with 47 three-point baskets. The Lions currently leads the league in scoring at 76.2 points.
After the date with Lincoln, both Claflin teams will travel to Winston-Salem State University on Monday for another CIAA double-header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.