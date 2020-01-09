Junior guard Devin Smith hit one of two free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Claflin University Panthers extended their winning streak to four games with an 85-84 win over Virginia Union University at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) on Thursday night.
The home win, Claflin's fifth in six appearances, avenged an earlier season loss to Virginia Union, as the Panthers improved to 8-7.
The winning streak is Claflin’s second-longest since joining the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).
The Panthers longest - five consecutive wins - came last season.
Smith, who had seven points in the game, had an opportunity to seal the contest with 6.2 seconds left and the Panthers ahead at 84-83, but a pair of missed free throws left the door open for VUU.
Kaylen Vines tied the contest at 84-84 by hitting one of two free throws with 4.5 seconds left, setting the stage for an exciting finish.
Letrell West, who had six points in the last 90 seconds, led Claflin with a game-high 25 points that included six three-pointers, giving him 39 on the season.
Donnell Frayer, Jr. finished the game with 17 points, 13 coming in the first half, while Brandon Davis came off the bench to score 15 points and hauled down seven rebounds for the Panthers.
You have free articles remaining.
Virginia Union, now 9-6, was led by Terrell Leach with 19 points followed by Raemaad Wright and Jordan Peebles with at 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Smith sent the game into overtime tied at 74-74 on layup with 20 seconds left.
In the first half, Claflin and Virginia Union finished dead-even at 37-all.
In the first half, Romero Hill hit a fade away jumper that provided the Panthers with a 23-21 lead with 6:50 showing on the clock. Claflin would increase its lead to 30-21 at the 5:01 mark on a three-point basket from Davis, which capped off a 6-0 run.
Virginia Union rallied to tie the game in the closing minutes of the half at 37-37 with 39 seconds left in the half when Keshon Tabb drilled a three-pointer.
Claflin was 50-percent (12-for-24) from the field in the first half that included 7-for-13 in the three-point department.
The Panthers ended the game shooting 49.1-percent (26-for-53) from the floor, 13-for-22 coming from beyond the three-point line. The 13 three-point baskets set a season record, as Claflin knocked down 12 earlier against Saint Augustine’s University.
Claflin shot 70 percent (21-of-30) from the free throw line, with 5-of-7 coming in the extra period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.