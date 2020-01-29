RALEIGH, N.C. – Saint Augustine’s University outscored Claflin University 8-5 in overtime for a 62-59 Central intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division win over the visiting Panthers on Wednesday night.
The loss dropped Claflin to 10-12 overall and 6-6 in the conference, while SAU improved to 8-12 and 3-7 in CIAA play.
The Panthers will return home for three straight games next week, starting with Fayetteville State University on Monday, followed by Virginia State University on Wednesday, and Johnson C. Smith University on Saturday.
Letrell West led three Claflin players in double figures on Wednesday with 15 points, followed by Brandon Davis, who came off the bench to score 13 points and grab eight rebounds. Devin Smith rounded out the double-digit scoring for the Panthers with 11 points.
Gary Jefferson was the top scorer for SAU with a game-high 17 points, and Miguel Brown added a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Falcons.
Claflin finished the game shooting 34.7-percent (17-for-49) from the field while SAU was 40-percent (24-for-60).
In the free throw department, the Panthers connected on 22-of-31, while SAU was 6-of-10.
In the overtime period, SAU scored five of the first six points in building a 60-55 lead with 3:01 left, but the Panthers rallied to pull within three points at 60-57 on two free throws from Davis with 2:28 remaining.
The two teams traded baskets in the final minutes, as SAU held on for the three-point victory.
The contest was sent into overtime when Smith hit a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left in regulation, tying the ballgame at 54-54.
The second half was close throughout, as five points was the biggest lead by either team. Claflin outscored SAU 21-19 in the period after trailing 35-33 at the intermission.
