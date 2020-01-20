WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Claflin University Panthers lost their third straight game, falling to Winston Salem State University 68-64 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division men’s basketball game on Monday.
Claflin, now 9-10 overall and 5-5 in the CIAA, has dropped their last three games by a combined total of 10 points.
Devin Smith led the Panthers in scoring with 17 points, followed by Romero Hill at 13 points. Haneef Britt and Donnell Frayer, Jr. added eight points and seven points, respectively.
The Panthers had the opportunity to tie or take the lead in the final four seconds of play, trailing 66-64 with the possession. After in-bounding the ball, Brandon Davis drove the baseline for a possible game-tying basket, but stepped out of bounds, turning the ball over to WSSU. The turnover was the Panthers 16th of the game.
Robert Colon was immediately fouled on the inbound possession for WSSU. He sank both free throws, giving the Rams the four-point home victory. The win also avenged an earlier season 60-53 loss to Claflin, evening WSSU season record at 8-8 overall and 6-2 against CIAA competition.
Jaylen Alston led the Rams with a game-high 26 points, while Colon added 13 points with 11 coming from the free throw line. WSSU was 23-of-31 at the charity stripe compared to Claflin 14-of-19.
Claflin shot 46.8-percent (22-for-47) from the field, while WSSU hit 44.7-percent (21-for-47).
The Panthers led 27-22 at the half but were outscored 46-37 in the second.
The Panthers biggest lead of the game, 11, came during the second half twice, the first at 44-33 on a layup from Frayer, Jr. and second when Cornellius Reynolds scored with 13:32 left for a 46-45 advantage.
Claflin will return to the hardwood on Thursday at Benedict College of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
