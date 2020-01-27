The Claflin University men’s basketball team held off a late-game surge by Livingstone College en route to defeating the Blue Bears by four, 71-67, in a pivotal Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division contest in Tullis Arena.
The win snapped a four-game slide by the Panthers who improved to 10-11 overall and 6-5 in the CIAA. Livingstone falls to 11-10 overall and 5-6 in the CIAA.
Devin Smith scored a team-high 17 points including 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Haneef Britt was the only other double-digit scorer with 10 points.
Cornellius Reynolds came off the bench to score eight points with a game-high eight rebounds.
Livingstone was led by Roger Ray led all scorer with 21 points and five rebounds.
After owning a 14-point lead at intermission, Claflin increased its lead to 18, 40-22, over the first two-plus minutes of the second half. After that, Livingstone’s offense went to work. The Blue Bears used a 10-0 run to cut the lead to single digits (40-32) for the first time since the 9:46 mark of the first half when the score was 21-12.
Claflin managed to push the lead back to 13 on four other occasions, the last at 5:44 (60-47) but Livingstone would not be outdone.
The Blue Bears strung together another run, 16-4, to cut the lead to one, 64-63 with 1:10 remaining, but that would be as close as they could get.
Claflin went ahead by five twice before taking the four-point victory.
In the opening half, the Panthers took control early. After exchanging baskets over the first six-plus minutes, a three-pointer by Antonios Proiskos at the 14:57 started a 16-4 run to give Claflin a 27-12 lead with 8:17 remaining in the half.
The Panthers would own as big as a 17-point lead, 30-13, before ending the half up by 14 (36-22).
Claflin will return to action this Wednesday, when they travel to Raleigh, N.C. to take on St. Augustine’s University in a CIAA Southern Division contest. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. in Emery Gym on St. Augustine’s campus.
