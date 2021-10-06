CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Panther teams picked 7th, 12th in CIAA

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced its preseason men's and women's all-conference basketball teams and predicted order of finish Wednesday.

Claflin's men's team was picked seventh overall and fourth in the Southern Division. Panthers head basketball coach Ricky Jackson said he was not concerned about the preseason ranking.

"That kind of thing is just for the fans," Jackson said. "I don't pay much attention to it. I expect us to be standing near the top at the end of the year."

Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State both had four first-place votes while Bowie State and Virginia State each had two first place votes.

Donnell Frayer Jr. is Claflin's top returning scorer with 8.9 points per game. He is joined by fellow guards Romero Hill and Noah Jenkins.

"We have a lot of leadership at the guard position this year," Jackson said. "This is also the most size I have had on a team since I have been here. We have a lot of depth and I'm excited to see how it comes together."

After not playing last season, Jackson said he expects Claflin to be in the hunt when it comes to the CIAA championship. Claflin opens the season at the Millersville Challenge Nov. 13 against Clarion University.