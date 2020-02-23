CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Men get No. 4 tournament seed; Lady Panthers No. 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced the pairings for the 2020 CIAA Basketball Tournament scheduled for Tuesday-Saturday (Feb. 24-March 2) in Charlotte, N.C.
The single-elimination tournament will be held in two venues: Bojangles' Coliseum (Feb. 25-26) and Spectrum Center (Feb. 27-29). Championship Saturday will tip off at 1 p.m. for the women, followed by the men at 4:30 p.m.
The Claflin men's and women's teams, will enter as the No. 4 and No.7 seeds in the Southern Division, respectively.
The Claflin men, 13-15 overall and 9-8 in the CIAA (7-5 division), will open play on Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. and will face an Elizabeth City State University team that earned the No. 5 seed in the North.
The Panthers defeated the Vikings in their regular season finale, 73-62, on Feb. 22. Claflin and Elizabeth City State split the regular season contests, as the Vikings defeated the Panthers 60-57 in Elizabeth City.
The Lady Panthers will also begin their tournament play on Tuesday by facing Winston-Salem State University, the No. 3 seed in the South. The Rams defeated the Lady Panthers in both contests this season. The Claflin women will enter the tournament with a 1-25 overall record, 1-16 conference bill and 1-11 in the division.
Both opening round games will be played at Bojangles’ Coliseum.
Should the Claflin men advance, they will face the No. 1 seed in the North, Virginia State, in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. at Bojangles’ Coliseum. Virginia State received a bye in the opening round.
If the Lady Panthers advance to the quarterfinal round, they will face the No. 2 seed in the North, Lincoln University, on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Lincoln also received a bye in the opening round.
All games will be broadcast on the CIAA Sports Network (https://theciaasn.com/) with the final eight games also being shown on Aspire TV.
