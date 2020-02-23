CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Men get No. 4 tournament seed; Lady Panthers No. 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced the pairings for the 2020 CIAA Basketball Tournament scheduled for Tuesday-Saturday (Feb. 24-March 2) in Charlotte, N.C.

The single-elimination tournament will be held in two venues: Bojangles' Coliseum (Feb. 25-26) and Spectrum Center (Feb. 27-29). Championship Saturday will tip off at 1 p.m. for the women, followed by the men at 4:30 p.m.

The Claflin men's and women's teams, will enter as the No. 4 and No.7 seeds in the Southern Division, respectively.

The Claflin men, 13-15 overall and 9-8 in the CIAA (7-5 division), will open play on Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. and will face an Elizabeth City State University team that earned the No. 5 seed in the North.

The Panthers defeated the Vikings in their regular season finale, 73-62, on Feb. 22. Claflin and Elizabeth City State split the regular season contests, as the Vikings defeated the Panthers 60-57 in Elizabeth City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lady Panthers will also begin their tournament play on Tuesday by facing Winston-Salem State University, the No. 3 seed in the South. The Rams defeated the Lady Panthers in both contests this season. The Claflin women will enter the tournament with a 1-25 overall record, 1-16 conference bill and 1-11 in the division.