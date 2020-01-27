{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, Claflin, women's basketball

Dashia Jackson fired in a game-high 21 points, but it was not enough for Claflin University on Monday, as Livingstone University took a 75-65 win in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division contest at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena).

CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Panthers defeat Livingstone 71-67

Claflin dropped to 0-19 for the season and 0-11 in the CIAA. The Lady Panthers will return to action on Wednesday at Saint Augustine’s University for another divisional matchup. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. in Emery Gymnasium.

On Monday, Jackson was 8-for-16 shooting from the field, including four made three-pointers. Two other Claflin players scored in double digits, including Dionna Long and Danyelle Riddick with 14 points and 11 points, respectively.

CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Benedict upends Lady Panthers

Daijah Turner was the top scorer for Livingstone, now 9-10 and 5-6, with 17 points. Also scoring in double figures for the Lady Blue Bears were Daisa Harris with 15 points and Darra Walker at 14 points.

Claflin was outscored 21-19 in the first quarter, but bounced back for a 20-10 advantage in the second quarter to take a halftime lead of 39-31.

TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving

In the third quarter, Livingstone cut the Lady Panthers' lead to 50-46 by outscoring the home team 15-11 in the period.

The final quarter saw Livingstone rack up 29 points to just 15 for Claflin.

Claflin shot 41.4-percent (24-for-58) from the field, while Livingstone hit at 51.9-percent clip (28-for- 56). In the three-point department, the Lady Panthers connected on five treys, while the Lady Blue Bears had eight treys.

Claflin's biggest lead of the game was 11 points at 50-39 with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments