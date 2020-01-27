Dashia Jackson fired in a game-high 21 points, but it was not enough for Claflin University on Monday, as Livingstone University took a 75-65 win in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division contest at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena).
Claflin dropped to 0-19 for the season and 0-11 in the CIAA. The Lady Panthers will return to action on Wednesday at Saint Augustine’s University for another divisional matchup. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. in Emery Gymnasium.
On Monday, Jackson was 8-for-16 shooting from the field, including four made three-pointers. Two other Claflin players scored in double digits, including Dionna Long and Danyelle Riddick with 14 points and 11 points, respectively.
Daijah Turner was the top scorer for Livingstone, now 9-10 and 5-6, with 17 points. Also scoring in double figures for the Lady Blue Bears were Daisa Harris with 15 points and Darra Walker at 14 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Claflin was outscored 21-19 in the first quarter, but bounced back for a 20-10 advantage in the second quarter to take a halftime lead of 39-31.
In the third quarter, Livingstone cut the Lady Panthers' lead to 50-46 by outscoring the home team 15-11 in the period.
The final quarter saw Livingstone rack up 29 points to just 15 for Claflin.
Claflin shot 41.4-percent (24-for-58) from the field, while Livingstone hit at 51.9-percent clip (28-for- 56). In the three-point department, the Lady Panthers connected on five treys, while the Lady Blue Bears had eight treys.
Claflin's biggest lead of the game was 11 points at 50-39 with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.