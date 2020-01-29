RALEIGH, N.C. – The Claflin University women’s basketball team outscored Saint Augustine’s University 17-10 late in Wednesday's game to defeat the Lady Falcons, 57-47, and secure the first win for the Lady Panthers this season.
The win avenged an earlier two-point season loss to the Lady Falcons.
Dionna Long scored a game-high 19 points and Shakarri Mack came off the bench to drop in 14 points to lead Claflin (1-19 overall, 1-11 CIAA). Mack also pulled in seven rebounds in the contest.
Dashia Jackson added eight points and a game-high eight rebounds while Lydia Goolsby pulled in six rebounds.
Saint Augustine’s (8-12, 3-7 CIAA) was led by Kaaliya Williams with 18 points. Angela Carabello was the only other Lady Falcon to score in double-figures with 10.
The Lady Panthers opened the game with a 9-5 lead, but Saint Augustine’s offense remained solid, scoring 9-of-14 for a 14-all tie after one.
The Lady Falcons offense took early control of the game, scoring five of the second quarter's first six points to take the 20-15 lead with 7:15 remaining in the opening half.
Claflin’s offense quickly regrouped, using a 5-0 run of its own to tie the game at 20-20 with 4:25 left. The Lady Panthers outscored Saint Augustine’s 7-5 in the final-plus minutes for the two-point half-time lead (27-25).
Claflin opened the second half by scoring the first basket of the third quarter to push its halftime lead to four, 29-25. Saint Augustine’s then scored the next six-of-eight points to tie the game at 31-all with 6:29 showing on the clock.
Long made a layup 20 seconds later to give Claflin the lead once again. After the Lady Panthers increased its lead to six, 37-31, the Lady Falcons went on a 5-0 run ending with a layup by Kiana Clark to tie the game at 37-37 with 1:47 remaining. Joice Beda Thomas made a layup with 1:29 remaining in the third quarter to give Claflin the lead for good at 39-37. Jackson hit the first of two free throws with three seconds remaining in the third quarter to give the Lady Panthers the 40-37 advantage heading into the final frame.
The fourth quarter of the game belonged to Claflin, as the Lady Panthers scored four of the first six points to push their lead to five, 44-39. Leading by two, 45-43 with 3:39 remaining in the contest, Claflin scored five straight points and 12 of the final 16 to pick up the 10-point victory.
Claflin will open a three-game homestand on Monday, when they host Fayetteville State in a CIAA Southern Division contest. The Lady Panthers will then host Virginia State on Wednesday and close out the homestand with Johnson C. Smith on Saturday.
