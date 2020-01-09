{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, Claflin, women's basketball

Virginia Union University withstood a late fourth-quarter rally by Claflin University in defeating the Lady Panthers, 72-63, at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center (Tullis Arena) on Thursday.

CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: Panthers get OT win with Smith's free throws

The contest kept Claflin winless on the season at 0-13 heading into Saturday’s Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at home against Bowie State University.

Dashia Jackson led the Lady Panthers in a losing effort with a game-high 19 points that included five three-pointers. She was followed in the scoring column by Shakarri Mack at 14 points.

Joice Beda Thomas tallied eight points for Claflin, while Dionna Long pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

Virginia Union, now 11-1 on the season, was led by Peyton Evans with 17 points and Jasmine Carter who finished with a double-double, 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Claflin hoops players candidates for Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award

Claflin played Virginia Union competitively the entire game. In the first quarter, the Lady Panthers connected on five three-pointers to finish with a 17-13 lead. Jackson knocked down three of the five three-pointers for Claflin, while Dantzler added the remaining two.

Virginia Union gained the lead for good in the second quarter by outscoring Claflin 23-11 for a 36-28 advantage at intermission. The Lady Panthers shot only 26.3-percent (5-for-19) from the field in the quarter.

The third quarter saw Claflin use an early 13-8 run to pull within three, 44-41, at the 4:21 mark on a pair of free throws by Thomas. The Lady Panthers missed several opportunities as the result of turnovers. Virginia Union turned the miscues into easy baskets for a 13-7 run to close out the quarter ahead 57-48.

The Lady Panthers reduced the Virginia Union to four points twice in the fourth quarter, the last coming at 66-62 with 1:55 left on a basket by Jackson.

TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving

Virginia Union sealed the win by outscoring Claflin 6-1 in the final 1-1/2 minute.

The Lady Panthers ended the game shooting 32.8-percent (22-for-67) from the floor compared to Virginia Union 45.5-percent (25-for-55).

Claflin outrebounded Virginia Union by 45-39 margin.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments