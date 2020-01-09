Virginia Union University withstood a late fourth-quarter rally by Claflin University in defeating the Lady Panthers, 72-63, at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center (Tullis Arena) on Thursday.
The contest kept Claflin winless on the season at 0-13 heading into Saturday’s Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at home against Bowie State University.
Dashia Jackson led the Lady Panthers in a losing effort with a game-high 19 points that included five three-pointers. She was followed in the scoring column by Shakarri Mack at 14 points.
Joice Beda Thomas tallied eight points for Claflin, while Dionna Long pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Virginia Union, now 11-1 on the season, was led by Peyton Evans with 17 points and Jasmine Carter who finished with a double-double, 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Claflin played Virginia Union competitively the entire game. In the first quarter, the Lady Panthers connected on five three-pointers to finish with a 17-13 lead. Jackson knocked down three of the five three-pointers for Claflin, while Dantzler added the remaining two.
Virginia Union gained the lead for good in the second quarter by outscoring Claflin 23-11 for a 36-28 advantage at intermission. The Lady Panthers shot only 26.3-percent (5-for-19) from the field in the quarter.
The third quarter saw Claflin use an early 13-8 run to pull within three, 44-41, at the 4:21 mark on a pair of free throws by Thomas. The Lady Panthers missed several opportunities as the result of turnovers. Virginia Union turned the miscues into easy baskets for a 13-7 run to close out the quarter ahead 57-48.
The Lady Panthers reduced the Virginia Union to four points twice in the fourth quarter, the last coming at 66-62 with 1:55 left on a basket by Jackson.
Virginia Union sealed the win by outscoring Claflin 6-1 in the final 1-1/2 minute.
The Lady Panthers ended the game shooting 32.8-percent (22-for-67) from the floor compared to Virginia Union 45.5-percent (25-for-55).
Claflin outrebounded Virginia Union by 45-39 margin.
