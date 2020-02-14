CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: FSU sweeps visiting Claflin teams

FSU shot a sizzling 77-3-percent (17-for-22) from the floor and finished the game at 61.8-percent (34-for-55). Claflin shot the ball well also, especially in the opening-half at 57.1-percent (12-for-21) and ending the game shooting 50.0-percent (26-for-52).

The difference in the ballgame was beyond the three-point line where the Broncos shot 80-percent (16-for-20) as compared to Claflin 42.9-percent (6-for-14).

In the second half, Claflin remained within striking distance, trailing by eight points at 52-44 with 16:57 left. That would be the closest margin for the Panthers as the Broncos scored nine of the next 14 points to lead 61-49 with 14:58 left.

FSU would later increase its lead to 75-54 with 6:26 left in the game by using a 14-5 run.

The Panthers did manage to outscore the Broncos 19-13 in the final six minutes.

In the first half, Claflin scored the game’s first basket, only to see FSU take the lead and hold the advantage over the next 10 -1/2 minutes before the Panthers tied contest. Brandon Davis connected on a three-pointer, pulling Claflin even at 21-21 with 8:11 on the clock.

After Jalen Spicer gave FSU a brief 23-21 lead at the 7:35 mark, the Panthers pulled even again 11 seconds later at 23-23 on a Reynolds layup.