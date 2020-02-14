CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: FSU sweeps visiting Claflin teams

Outside shooting of Fayetteville
State takes down Claflin 88-73
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Fayetteville State University tied a season high of 16 three-pointers as the Broncos defeated Claflin University 88-73 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division contest on Thursday.
The loss was costly for Claflin, as the Panthers fell 1-1/2 games behind FSU in the race for third place in the division.
Claflin is 7-8 in the conference standings and 11-15 overall with two games remaining. The Panthers will travel to Livingstone College (Wednesday) before closing out the regular season at home against Elizabeth City State University (Saturday, Feb. 22) for Senior Day.
As for FSU, the Broncos improved to 8-6 in the division and 19-6 overall.
Cornellius Reynolds of Claflin led all scorers with a career-high 23 points, topping a previous best of 22 points against Augusta University earlier in the season. Reynolds was 9-for-14 from the floor with a three-pointer and 4-of-6 at the free throw line.
Letrell West contributed 10 points for the Panthers followed by Romero Hill with nine points.
FSU was led by Raymon Pratt with 21 points and Denzell Hosch at 15 points.
FSU shot a sizzling 77-3-percent (17-for-22) from the floor and finished the game at 61.8-percent (34-for-55). Claflin shot the ball well also, especially in the opening-half at 57.1-percent (12-for-21) and ending the game shooting 50.0-percent (26-for-52).
The difference in the ballgame was beyond the three-point line where the Broncos shot 80-percent (16-for-20) as compared to Claflin 42.9-percent (6-for-14).
In the second half, Claflin remained within striking distance, trailing by eight points at 52-44 with 16:57 left. That would be the closest margin for the Panthers as the Broncos scored nine of the next 14 points to lead 61-49 with 14:58 left.
FSU would later increase its lead to 75-54 with 6:26 left in the game by using a 14-5 run.
The Panthers did manage to outscore the Broncos 19-13 in the final six minutes.
In the first half, Claflin scored the game’s first basket, only to see FSU take the lead and hold the advantage over the next 10 -1/2 minutes before the Panthers tied contest. Brandon Davis connected on a three-pointer, pulling Claflin even at 21-21 with 8:11 on the clock.
After Jalen Spicer gave FSU a brief 23-21 lead at the 7:35 mark, the Panthers pulled even again 11 seconds later at 23-23 on a Reynolds layup.
The game would be tied two more times in the half, the last coming at 31-31 when Rodney Prichard drilled a three-pointer for the Panthers at the 4:26 mark.
FSU outscored Claflin 14-6 to lead 45-37 at the half.
FSU tops Claflin
women 90-62
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Shakarri Mack scored a career-best 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Claflin University Lady Panthers fell to Fayetteville State University 90-62 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division women’s basketball game on Thursday.
With the road loss, Claflin dropped to 1-23 overall and 1-14 in the conference. The Lady Panthers will be off until next week when they travel to Livingstone College (Wednesday) followed by the regular season finale at home against Elizabeth City State University (Saturday, Feb. 22) for Senior Day.
Mack, who led all scorers, surpassed a previous high of 20 points against Lincoln University (PA) earlier in the season. She also knocked down four of the Lady Panthers eight three-point baskets, giving her 13 on the season. Mack was also 7-of-10 at the free throw.
Dashia Jackson was the only other Lady Panthers player in double-figures with 17 points that included three three-pointers, pushing her team-leading total to 49 for the season. Jackson was near-perfect at the charity stripe, hitting 4-of-5.
Breanna Price added nine points for Claflin.
FSU, now 15-8 overall for the season and 12-2 in the conference, was led in scoring by Katisha Hyman with 17 points followed by Shantel Bennett at 14 points.
In the shooting department, the Lady Panthers finished the game, shooting 32.7-percent (17-52), while FSU hit a 48.4-percent (31-for-64).
Both teams shot in the 70-percent range for free throws as Claflin hitting 74.1-percent (20-of-27) and FSU connected 70.4-percent (19-of-27).
FSU broke the contest open in the second quarter by outscoring the Lady Panthers 28-13 after leading 20-10 in the first quarter. The opening quarter saw Claflin hit just two baskets.
The second-half of was a little closer as FSU racked up 42 points in the two quarters, while the Lady Panthers offense produced 39 points. In that half, Claflin shot a 45.5-percent (10-for-22) from the floor and 50-percent (4-for-8) in the three-point department. Most of the Lady Panthers free throw totals came in the second half where Claflin hit 15-of-21.
The largest lead of the game for FSU came with 8:39 left at 78-45.