SPORTS LIBRARY, Claflin, women's basketball

Fayetteville State University defeated Claflin University 73-55 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division women’s basketball game on Monday at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena).

With the home loss, Claflin dropped to 1-20 overall and 1-12 in the division. The Lady Panthers will return to action on Wednesday at home against Virginia State University in a non-conference contest.

Dashia Jackson led Claflin in a losing effort, posting her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Shakarri Mack added 15 points for Claflin, while Dionna Long added 10 points.

FSU, now 13-8 on the season and 10-2 in divisional play, were led by London Thompson with 18 points. Katisha Hyman and Aminata Johnson had 15 points and 10 points, respectively.

In the shooting department Claflin shot 27.8-percent (20-for-72) from the field while as FSU connected on 50.9-percent (29-for-57). Both teams hit five three-point basket. At the free throw line, FSU was perfect in all 10 attempts while the Lady Panthers made 10-of-18.

In the contest, FSU used a strong first half, outscoring Claflin 19-9 in the first quarter followed by 14-5 in the second to lead 33-14 at intermission.

The third quarter saw FSU rack up 27 points and Claflin doubled its first-half offensive production with 14 points to trail 60-28.

The final quarter belong to the Lady Panthers as Claflin outscored FSU 27-13. In that quarter, the Lady Panthers made nine field goals with four coming from beyond the three-point line. Claflin also hit 5-of-8 free throws.

Fayetteville State never trailed in the contest and held its largest lead at 62-28 with 9:53 left.

