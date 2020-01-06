RALEIGH, N.C. – Shaw University defeated Claflin University 69-48 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division Women’s Basketball game, Monday.
Claflin drops to 0-12 on the season, 0-6 in the CIAA and 0-4 in the division. The Lady Panthers will return home for two games against Virginia Union University Thursday, followed by Bowie State University on Saturday. Both games will be played at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena).
Cold shooting in the third quarter proved to be the Achilles' heel for Claflin. After winning the first quarter at 12-11 and trailing by just three, 27-24, at intermission, the Lady Panthers hit a cold spell offensively in the third quarter final. Shaw outscored Claflin 24-11 in that period.
The Lady Panthers could get no closer than three points in the quarter twice, the last at 31-28 with 7:21 showing on the game clock. Shaw outscored Claflin 20-7 the rest of the quarter for a 51-35 lead.
Claflin shot 33.3-percent (4-of-12) in the quarter with three free throws while committing seven turnovers.
Shaw ended the quarter hitting 60-percent (9-of-15) from the floor with six free throws.
The team scoring column was a little closer in the fourth as Shaw racked up 18 points to 13 for Claflin.
Claflin finished the game, shooting 32.3-percent (21-of-65) from the field that included just 1-of-19 from behind the three-point line. Claflin was just 5-for-10 at the free throw line.
As for Shaw, the Lady Bears shot 48.9-percent (23-of-47) from the field with six three three-pointers and were 17-for-24 at the charity stripe.
Breanna Price was the top scorer for Claflin with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field along with two free throws and seven rebounds.
Dionna Long contributed 11 points along with a team-high eight rebounds and seven steals, while Joice Beda Thomas added eight points.
Ariana Fleming led all scorers with 19 points and Victoria Swanson added 14 as Shaw improved its season record to 5-8 overall (2-4 in the CIAA and 2-1 in the division).
